Gallery: Riigikogu Speaker handed petition to ban cage rearing of chickens

Estonian animal rights NGO Invisible Animals (Nähtamatud Loomad) submitted a petition containing with 21,421 signatures to Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) on Thursday. The petition appeals for a ban on rearing chickens in cages.

On Thursday morning, members of the NGO Invisible Animals first made a one-off visual presentation in front of the Riigikogu, before handing over the petition to Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar.

"This is a strong statement of public will, drawing attention to the urgent need to improve the welfare of farm animals. Today's society is really ready for change in this sector," said Kristina Mering, founder and CEO of Invisible Animals.

The Riigikogu's Animal Protection Support Group, which includes MPs Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center), Helmen Kütt (SDE), Tanel Kiik (SDE), Andrei Korobeinik (Center), Ester Karuse (Center), Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center), Mario Kadastik (Reform), Zuzu Izmailova (Eesti 200) and Tiit Maran (SDE), wants a ban on the cage rearing of chickens in Estonia.

"Animals and birds feel pain, distress and other emotions in the same way as humans do, and when humans cause this pain and distress, humans have to be held responsible," said Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart, chair of the Riigikogu's Animal Protection Support Group.

--

