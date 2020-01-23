ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian pig farms declared African swine fever-free ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Piglets. Photo is illustrative.
Piglets. Photo is illustrative. Source: myfrozenlife/Creative Commons/ (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
News

The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) granted Estonia the status of African swine fever (ASF) free country, meaning that it has successfully kept ASF away from its farms.

Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) spokesperson Elen Kurvits said that the ASF-free status of Estonia's domestic pigs will not result in any substantive changes for pig farmers or businesses, adding that this is instead an indicator that ASF hasn't been detected at any farms in Estonia for at least two years.

Restrictions already in place will remain, however, until ASF has been eradicated from Estonia's wild boar population as well, Kurvits added.

According to VTA Deputy Director General Olev Kalda, this status is a great credit. "As ASF hasn't been detected in domestic pigs in Estonia in two years, we were able to declare ASF freedom in domestic pigs," he said.

Kalda added that the status of ASF-free country improves trust in trade partners as well, and based on the example of Belgium, it was thanks to this status that businesses were able to access several foreign markets with their products.

"While cases of ASF continue to be found in wild boar, the integrity of domestic pigs has been the result of good cooperation," said Estonian Hunters' Society executive director Tõnis Korts.

ASF-free status has also been granted to Canada, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Kazakhstan and Mexico.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

pigsafrican swine feverveterinary and food board
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:36

What the papers say: Lessons from history and wildlife on the roads again

18:10

Reform, SDE initiate no-confidence motion against Tartu deputy mayor

17:38

Potential sudden cold could hurt growing winter crops

17:06

Isamaa chairman: Justice chancellor's pension reform remarks overstep role

16:22

Estonian pig farms declared African swine fever-free

15:52

Government disburses €353.8 million in education support

15:21

Estonian financial watchdog receives positive assessment by IMF

15:04

Government approves Eesti Teed €3.4 million dividend

14:46

Tallinn's Porto Franco development postpones opening until 2021

14:31

EKRE plans to submit new pharmacy reform bill

14:12

Tartu mayor: Center Party's fight over power started getting disruptive

13:44

Third of Estonia could face temporary internet outages Thursday afternoon

13:40

Influenza cases increased by a third last week

13:16

Government give go-ahead to BALTNET NATO air security ratification

12:42

Liivalaia business quarter waiting for permits to begin building work

11:58

Estonia seeking seven foreign business advisers in Europe, Asia and Africa

11:32

Elron announces procurement for new trains

11:02

Spring in January: Maple sap ready to drink several months early

10:43

City, municipal government may choose name for baby parents forget to name

10:26

Enefit Green wants to build ten-turbine wind farm in Saarde Municipality

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: