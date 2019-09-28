ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn police nab armed robber ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Police.
Police. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Members of the police rapid response squad on Friday night caught a 42-year-old man suspected of robbing three people at gunpoint on Sitsi street in the city district of North Tallinn a few hours earlier.

The suspect, who has prior convictions for robberies and thefts, was remanded in custody on Saturday. 

The police were informed just before 7 p.m. on Friday that a 27-year-old woman and two 27-year-old men had been threatened with an item resembling a firearm and personal items taken from them on Sitsi street. Several patrols, rapid response personnel, a dog patrol, and investigators were dispatched to the scene. 

On the basis of information gathered by tens of police personnel in the area it was revealed that the robbery probably was committed by a 42-year-old man punished for robberies and thefts previosly. At 10 p.m., members of the rapid response squad detained the suspect in an apartment in North Tallinn belonging to an acquaintance of the suspect.

On the night between Friday and Saturday, the police also found the item resembling a firearm allegedly used in the robbery, whose origin is being investigated. 

"The police always responds to cases of items resembling a firearm very seriously. This time with good reason, as the man who had prior convictions is suspected of committing a grave crime in which he apparently used a real firearm," said Urmet Tambre, head of the office for criminal investigations at the North Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board.

A court on Saturday placed the suspect in custody for two months.

The investigation was opened on the basis of the section of the Penal Code dealing with robbery. The investigation is led by the North District Prosecutor's Office and conducted by the office for criminal investigations of the North Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
27.09

European Parliament ties denial of totalitarian crimes to information wars

27.09

Tartu gets two upgraded sports facilities after public vote

27.09

Kaia Kanepi reaches Portugal tournament quarter finals

27.09

First Day of Countryside Living to take place Saturday

27.09

Food authority to inspect other fish factories following listeria deaths

Opinion
Business
26.09

Pharmacists: Reversing reform would drive rural pharmacies out of market

26.09

Planned meager salary increase in 2020 not enough, teachers say

26.09

Swedbank's top brass to meet with Estonian PM next week

26.09

State finds €2 million in budget for proposed western rail link

26.09

Ratas at conference: Faster economic growth driven by more efficient action

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:10

In case you missed it: Sept. 23-27

18:05

Tallinn police nab armed robber

16:57

Mart Laar: EKRE will not join Bank of Estonia's supervisory board

15:45

Budget earmarks €48 million for border construction until 2022

14:22

Gallery: Commemorations held for victims of MS Estonia disaster

13:11

Brown bear still waiting for Russian visa in Tallinn Zoo

11:55

MS Estonia disaster 25th anniversary marked in Tallinn, Pärnu and Võru

10:13

More than 80,000 pensioners to pay income tax after pension increase

27.09

Interior minister wants PPA missing persons overview after Aivar Rehe case

27.09

What the papers say: Climate strikes, trade unions, tallest tree dries up

27.09

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 27-Oct. 3

27.09

200,000 doses of flu vaccine to be sold in Estonia this season

27.09

Maxima removes M.V.Wool products from its shelves

27.09

Study: Climate change may affect Rail Baltica construction, operation

27.09

European Parliament ties denial of totalitarian crimes to information wars

27.09

Tartu gets two upgraded sports facilities after public vote

27.09

Kaia Kanepi reaches Portugal tournament quarter finals

27.09

First Day of Countryside Living to take place Saturday

27.09

Food authority to inspect other fish factories following listeria deaths

27.09

Sixth daily off-season departure to return to Hiiumaa ferry route

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: