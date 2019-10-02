ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Man deported after sending messages threatening to kill police officers

News
ERR
PPA personnel at Tallinn Airport (picture is illustrative).
PPA personnel at Tallinn Airport (picture is illustrative). Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR
A Ukrainian citizen who sent messages to a woman he had met on a dating site, threatening to kill police and others, has been deported.

The woman who received the messages notified the Police and Border Guard Board on Sept. 24, according to ERR's online Estonian news. She had met the man, a 28-year-old Ukrainian citizen, on a dating site. The man's social media accounts carried various picture of firearms.

After an investigation jointly by the PPA's Northern Prefecture central criminal police and the border and migration surveillance service, the man's identity, background and location was ascertained.

The authorities found that the man's short-term employment registration at a catering establishment had been canceled on Sept. 11 by his employer.

The PPA detained the man, revoking his visa and stay in Estonia, then deporting him to Ukraine. He is barred from reentering the Schengen Area for the next five years.

"Identifying foreign nationals is never easy, especially when they are concealed by the anonymity offered by the online environment," said Urmet Tambre, director of the PPA's Northern Prefecture criminal bureau.

"Since we had reason to consider the man dangerous, we reacted quickly and resolutely. He later stated that he had not acted in all seriousness, but conceded he had already caused due to his actions," Tambre added.

"The majority of foreigners who come to Estonia behave lawfully here and do so happily, which is how it should be. Anyone who turns out to be a threat to public order or, more so, to the people of our country or those staying here, and commits such a serious offense – their presence here is not welcome and requires a firm intervention," commented Ivo Utsar, PPA Northern Prefecture's border guard bureau.

Since June 2017 Ukrainian citizens holding a biometric passport are eligible to enter Schengen Area countries visa-free for up to 90 days.

Editor: Andrew Whyte



