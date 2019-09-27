Interior minister wants PPA missing persons overview after Aivar Rehe case

Interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) has ordered an overview of the circumstances of the disappearance and subsequent death of former Danske Bank Estonia CEO Aivar Rehe, as well as details on the near two-day search for Mr. Rehe, which culminated in discovering his body Wednesday morning, with a view to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) overhauling its missing persons procedures.

Aivar Rehe was first reported missing on Monday afternoon. He had last been seen at around 10.00 a.m. on the Monday morning. An initial search ended as night fell on the Monday, recommencing the next day and involving dozens of volunteers as well as PPA personnel.

The area around his house in the heavily-forested district of Pirita yielded nothing. However, Mr. Rehe's body was found on the Wednesday morning, in his own backyard. The PPA said he had taken his own life, and initial forensic reports suggest this had happened on the Monday, BNS reports, which could mean his body had lain there during the whole time.

PPA Northern Prefecture chief Valdo Põder took full responsibility for events in an interview published by daily Postimees, though said that the backyard had not had a thorough search as Mr. Rehe's family requested their private property not be interfered with by strangers.

Mart Helme says the PPA needs to review its procedures in missing persons cases in general, noting that covering all possible places the missing person could have been to was a must-have.

-

Help is available if you are struggling or experiencing suicidal thoughts.

In Estonia, you can call the Eluliin emotional support hotline in Estonian at +372 655 8088, or in Russian at +372 655 5688; the Tartu psychiatric hospital on-call doctor (24 hours) at +372 731 8764; the Tallinn psychiatric hospital on-call doctor (24 hours) at +372 617 2650. You can also chat online in Estonian at lahendus.net.

In the U.S., you can call 1-800-273-TALK or text HOME to 741741. In Canada, you can call 1-833-456-4566 or text HOME to 686868. You can also chat online in English at imalive.org.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call emergency services at 112 (Estonia, EU), 911 (U.S., Canada) or 999 (U.K.).