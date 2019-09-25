Danske Estonia ex-CEO Aivar Rehe's body found, police confirm

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have confirmed to ERR that the body of former Danske Bank CEO Aivar Rehe has been found.

According to ERR's information, Rehe's body was found in his own backyard, and everything at the scene points toward death by suicide.

The police called off the unsuccessful search for Rehe in the forest near his home at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, it was decided to take a new approach to the ongoing search.

Police officers and volunteers began the search for Rehe, 56, on Monday, after he was last seen that morning.

On Tuesday, PPA Northern Prefecture operations chief Valdo Põder told ERR that Aivar Rehe was a threat to his own life and well-being.

Aivar Rehe served as CEO of Danske Bank's Estonian branch from 2006-2015, including a period during which extensive money laundering occurred at the branch.

Last December, the Office of the Prosecutor General declared ten employees of the branch suspects in money laundering. State Prosecutor Marek Vahing confirmed to ETV's "Pealtnägija," however, that Rehe had not been declared a suspect.

