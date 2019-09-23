Police launch search for missing former Danske director

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have asked for assistance in locating former head of Danske Bank in Estonia, Aivar Rehe, ERR's online Estonian news reports.

Rehe headed up Danske Estonia at a time when over €200 billion in potentially illicit money flows passed through the bank's portals, between 2007 and 2015 (Rehe became the bank's chief in 2006).

Rehe, 56, was last seen at around 10.00 a.m. on Monday morning after leaving his home in the Pirita district of Tallinn. His family have no information as to his whereabouts.

Rehe is 180 cm tall, with short, gray hair, and may be wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants with a "Collistar" logo, and white-soled, black sneakers.

The PPA asks anyone with information on Aivar Rehe or his whereabouts to call them on 112.

Revelations of the magnitude of the potentially laundered sums emerged through the course of 2018 and led to Danske's Danish head Thomas Borgen resigning; the Estonian branch on Narva maantee had stopped taking on non-resident account holders in 2015.

Following a Financial Supervisory Authority investigation, the branch was ordered to shut up for good, before the end of this year.

Rehe maintained that while he was responsible for the running of Danske during his tenure, money laundering regulations were adhered to and customer background checks were conducted properly.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!