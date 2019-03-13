news

Ex-head of Danske Estonia: Anti-money laundering measures were sufficient ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Aivar Rehe.
Aivar Rehe. Source: Tairo Lutter
Business

Aivar Rehe, who was CEO of Danske Bank Estonia during the years of alleged money laundering, told daily Postimees in an interview that while he cannot comment on allegations of money laundering, Danske's anti-money laundering measures were sufficient at the time.

"I believe we should let the proper authorities find the correct answers," Mr Rehe told a Postimees journalist. "It is very difficult and inappropriate for me to comment on where things stand today."

According to the former bank executive, anti-money laundering rules at Danske had been sufficient during the period when the activity in question took place.

"After all, we were an organisation subject to supervision, and it wasn't a one-off activity; it was continuous activity," he explained. "The bank was checked by both the supervisory authorities and the Bank of Estonia. Everything was transparent in that sense."

Mr Rehe said that while anti-money laundering rules during the period in question were significantly different from the present, banks were checked regularly.

"If you look at what the economy was ten years ago and what the attitude toward different regions and also the Russian economy was," he noted, "When misunderstandings arose between the states of Russia and Ukraine and the word 'sanction' came up, the political direction and, with it, banking changed."

Mr Rehe served as CEO of Danske Bank's Estonian branch from 2008-2015. From 2006-2007, he served as CEO of Sampo Pank, Danske's predecessor in Estonia.

Danske Bank is under investigation for alleged money laundering in Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, the UK and the US.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

danske bankmoney launderingaivar rehedanske bank case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
12.03

Kõlvart on EKRE's views: We cannot govern with their approach

12.03

Fate of Estonia's seventh elected MEP to depend on Brexit

12.03

EKRE and Isamaa agree to Centre talks, SDE open to Reform cooperation

11.03

Sig Sauer sees second arms procurement appeal overturned

11.03

Caution needed with Chinese tunnel investors, says expert

11.03

Centre board announces decision to begin coalition talks with Isamaa, EKRE

11.03

TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

11.03

President Kaljulaid on working visit to US this week

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
09:59

Rüütel: EKRE, Isamaa in one government would protect Estonian interests

08:58

Ex-head of Danske Estonia: Anti-money laundering measures were sufficient

12.03

Interview: British soldiers with NATO Battle Group reflect on job well done

12.03

Centre, EKRE and Isamaa name their coalition negotiators

12.03

Estonia's 12th e-dictation exercise to take place on Thursday morning

Business
07.03

Estonia's fourth quarter GDP growth fastest in EU

07.03

Bill Browder files criminal conduct report against Swedbank

07.03

Tax authority reminds Danske customers to change bank account info

07.03

Taxify announces rebrand as Bolt

07.03

January accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
11:49

Madison: Criticism over Centre-EKRE talks part of political provocation

10:55

Estonia gives up opposition to adding UAE to EU tax havens list

09:59

Rüütel: EKRE, Isamaa in one government would protect Estonian interests

08:58

Ex-head of Danske Estonia: Anti-money laundering measures were sufficient

12.03

Interview: British soldiers with NATO Battle Group reflect on job well done

12.03

Centre, EKRE and Isamaa name their coalition negotiators

12.03

Estonia's 12th e-dictation exercise to take place on Thursday morning

12.03

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

12.03

Kazakh ministry clears skier involved with Veerpalus, Alaver of doping

12.03

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia remains military threat to Estonia

12.03

Talks with EKRE won't split Centre, says party secretary general Updated

12.03

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

12.03

Raimond Kaljulaid quits Centre board over party talks with EKRE Updated

12.03

Kõlvart on EKRE's views: We cannot govern with their approach

12.03

Fate of Estonia's seventh elected MEP to depend on Brexit

12.03

EKRE and Isamaa agree to Centre talks, SDE open to Reform cooperation

11.03

Ski trainer Alaver released after prosecutor office doping probe detention

11.03

Sig Sauer sees second arms procurement appeal overturned

11.03

Opinion: Centre should be happy things didn't go worse in Ida-Viru County

11.03

Centre leader: EKRE talks no walk in the park

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: