news

Swedbank actively courted high-rolling, non-resident clients ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Swedbank logo.
Swedbank logo. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

Swedbank, the latest bank in Estonia to be linked with potential money laundering activities, actually actively sought wealthy Russian clients, according to a report by international news agency Bloomberg.

The bank, via its Estonian subsidiary, had also place job postings which stated roles would include helping ''Russian and Commonwealth of Independent States [CIS] customers achieve their goals,'' the report said.

According to investigative SVT program Uppdrag Granskning last week, at least 40 billion Swedish kronor ( around €3.8 billion) moved between Swedbank and the Baltic units of Danske Bank, over around a 10 year period. Danske Estonia has been ordered to close within an eight-month period by the Estonian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), following investigations into potentially illicit money flows of up to €200 billion which passed via the branch in 2007-2015.

Activities at Swedbank currently under focus come from roughly the same time-frame as the suspect Danske money flows.

Swedbank share price falls

Swedbank lost $5 billion, around 20%, of its market value since the allegations against it first surfaced, and has seen a fall in it share price of a couple of percent, although the bank has striven to distance itself from the Danske scandal, the Bloomberg piece reports.

In response to various questions on the matter, the bank wishes to "provide the same facts to all external stakeholders at the same time,'' Swedbank spokesman Gabriel Francke Rodau wrote in an email, according to Bloomberg.

''So I do not want to comment on specific details. But note that there is an interest regarding this detail,'' Mr Rodau reportedly went on.

Furthermore, Estonian daily Postimees published an opinion piece by Kilvar Kessler, head of the FSA, who said that "probably a majority of universal banks" doing business in Estonia "were offering services to non-residents in the past."

Swedbank and Danske potentially illicit money flows happened around the same time

Danske not only ceased taking on new non-resident clients in 2015, but also started closing existing accounts, precisely because of suspicions about the origin of the money flows passing through the bank.

Mr Kessler added in the Postimees piece that the FSA "won't be shocked if there will be further details about the past that now embarrasses the banks."

Swedbank's international private banking department began activities in 2006, when the bank was still called Hansabank, changing its name to Swedbank in 2009.

Bloomberg cited an unnamed source who said that the private banking unit was focussed on non-resident customers, to a certain extent even after reorganisation in 2009.

Former Danske clients switched to Swedbank

Moreover, the same source told Bloomberg that at least 75% of non-resident account holders switched to Swedbank from Danske after the latter started closing non-resident accounts in 2015

Swedbank is now being investigated by the financial supervisory authorities of Sweden and Estonia.

Not all money flows via non-resident accounts are necessarily illicit, Bloomber points out, going on to note that Swedbank had nevertheless placed itself in the market as a bank focussing on local residents.

Swedbank remains one of the largest high street banks in Estonia, with a reported €207 million profit in 2018.

Meanwhile, a draft European Parliament report has said potentially illicit funds originating in the Russian Federation and other CIS countries undermine democracy in the region and necessitate the formation of new financial policing units, according to the Bloomberg piece.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

swedbankdanske bank casedanske bank estoniadanske bank money laundering caseswedbank money laundering case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
27.02

Maasikas: North Macedonia NATO, EU integration backs regional stability

27.02

New strategy aims to reduce Tallinn-Narva train journey to one hour

26.02

Kallas: Tax, citizenship, schools main obstacles to Centre-Reform coalition

26.02

University to look into allegedly plagiarised thesis of Rainer Vakra MP

26.02

Survey: Centre, Reform both at 28% support in European race

26.02

President on working visit to St Kitts and Nevis

26.02

Advance voting so far slightly ahead of figure at last general election

26.02

Prime minister aims for greater European-Arab cooperation

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
18.02

Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern

14.02

Erik Gamzejev: The Ida-Viru hostages of 21st Century municipal politics

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

Business
23.02

Tallink CEO: For Talsinki tunnel subsidy funds, we could offer free passage

23.02

January inflation in Estonia among fastest in EU

22.02

Tallinn Airport chief to join Tallink board

21.02

Bill Browder to file Swedbank criminal complaint with Swedish authorities

21.02

PM backs financial regulator, says no place for money laundering in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
11:51

Swedbank actively courted high-rolling, non-resident clients

11:21

GDP shows close to 4% growth in 2018, other indicators also healthy

10:19

Iceland latest nation to adopt Estonia's X-Road platform

09:51

Advance voting up on last general election, e-voting sets record

27.02

Two Estonian skiers held in Austria world championships doping probe

27.02

UN Global Compact unfinished business, says justice minister

27.02

Iceland prime minister meets with Estonian counterpart in Tallinn

27.02

Estonia 200 third party to conclude trade union accord

27.02

WRC promotional rally coming to Estonia

27.02

Richness of Life pickets ERR a second time

27.02

Conservationists fight Enefit oil shale plan in eastern Utah

27.02

Commercial registers of Estonia, Finland sign agreement on data exchange

27.02

Justice Ministry: 25 March may be declared national holiday this year

27.02

Business profits increase by 4% in 2018

27.02

Maasikas: North Macedonia NATO, EU integration backs regional stability

27.02

New strategy aims to reduce Tallinn-Narva train journey to one hour

26.02

Kallas: Tax, citizenship, schools main obstacles to Centre-Reform coalition

26.02

University to look into allegedly plagiarised thesis of Rainer Vakra MP

26.02

Survey: Centre, Reform both at 28% support in European race

26.02

President on working visit to St Kitts and Nevis

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: