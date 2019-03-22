ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Initial report: Swedbank's suspicious accounts closed ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR
A Swedbank branch in Tallinn.
A Swedbank branch in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

According to the initial results of a study commissioned by Swedbank and conducted by Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA), customer relationships between Swedbank and the owners of suspicious accounts highlighted by Swedish public broadcaster SVT were terminated by the end of May 2017 at the latest. A total of 50 names of account owners had been forwarded to the bank.

FSA had Swedbank extract the forwarded account owners within its systems and then analysed the results. The company, an international consultancy which specialises in forensic accounting, data analytics, and eDiscovery, noted that it was not possible to determine in all cases whether the customer relationship was terminated on the initiative of the bank or the client. It also highlighted that some data had been erased from the bank's databases.

Based on the initial report, which indicates that the suspicious clients highlighted by SVT are no longer clients of the bank, Swedbank's supervisory board decided not to recall CEO Birgitte Bonnesen. Swedbank supervisory board chairman Lars Idemark nonetheless noted that the bank's supervisory board has decided to organise a more in-depth analysis in cooperation with related authorities.

FRA will likewise continue its analysis, which in its second stage is to investigate in further detail the relationship between Swedbank and its suspicious clients.

Late last month, Swedish public broadcaster Sveriges Television (SVT) programme Uppdrag ganskning reported that Swedbank has been tied to the Danske Bank money laundering scandal. According to the claims, from 2007-2015, a total of 40 billion Swedish kronas, or €3.8 billion, in questionable funds moved between Swedbank and Danske Bank's Baltic branches.

Estonia's Financial Supevision Authority (FSA) and Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority are both investigating the matters connected to Swedbank.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

swedbankdanske bankmoney launderingfinancial supervision authoritydanske bank caseforensic risk alliance


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
21.03

2018 domestic passenger ship traffic up 3% on year

21.03

Reform remains hopeful of forming government

20.03

President Kaljulaid on two-day working visit to Argentina

20.03

Tallinn in favour of launching Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel surveys

20.03

Tax Board to remind 90,000 to file 2018 tax returns

20.03

Banking Association agrees on stricter anti-money laundering measures

20.03

Potential coalition intends to improve domestic transport links

20.03

Change in highway route may eliminate dangerous Puhu intersection

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
10:19

Ratas to EKRE: Blaming gynaecologists, women must stop

10:07

Continuing din surrounding EKRE not bringing any real change

09:02

March ratings: Reform remains most popular following election

21.03

Days later, Martin Helme's on-air comments continue to make waves

21.03

US court charges two men of smuggling microchips to Russia via Estonia

Business
19.03

Luminor: 2019 economic growth to fall below 3%

19.03

Rail Baltica initially expecting fewer than 100 passengers per train

19.03

Estonia to establish anti-money laundering centre for strategic analysis

18.03

Baltika Group to merge brands, end production in Estonia

16.03

Eesti Energia 2018 tax footprint at close to €200 million

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
11:46

Paper: Olympic committee considering replacing president

11:14

Initial report: Swedbank's suspicious accounts closed

10:19

Ratas to EKRE: Blaming gynaecologists, women must stop

10:07

Continuing din surrounding EKRE not bringing any real change

09:02

March ratings: Reform remains most popular following election

21.03

Days later, Martin Helme's on-air comments continue to make waves

21.03

US court charges two men of smuggling microchips to Russia via Estonia

21.03

Estonian suspect to appear in UK court for murder of French woman

21.03

Bolt to launch food delivery service in Estonia this summer

21.03

Raimond Kaljulaid launches campaign against including EKRE in coalition

21.03

Estonian government endorses new health service unit costs

21.03

Elering posts €18.6 million profit in 2018

21.03

Budget cuts may be necessary this year, says Ratas

21.03

2018 domestic passenger ship traffic up 3% on year

21.03

Reform remains hopeful of forming government

20.03

Hansson: Making second pension pillar voluntary a bad idea

20.03

President Kaljulaid on two-day working visit to Argentina

20.03

Tallinn in favour of launching Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel surveys

20.03

Tax Board to remind 90,000 to file 2018 tax returns

20.03

Banking Association agrees on stricter anti-money laundering measures

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: