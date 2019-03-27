ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR
{{1553679000000 | amCalendar}}
A Swedbank branch in Tallinn.
A Swedbank branch in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

An internal report by Swedbank, available to Swedish public broadcaster SVT, states that within 10 years some €135 billion in high-risk money moved through the bank's Estonian branch.

According to both Reuters and the Financial Times, the money chiefly came from the bank's customers in Russia. The €135 in question represent the total turnover out of that business, at least some of which is likely to originate from dubious sources.

The bank's internal investigation that produced the report was led by a former Norwegian prosecutor, who found that between 2008 and 2018 there were substantial shortcomings in Swedbank's anti money laundering efforts dealing with funds coming in from non-resident customers.

While the bank didn't want to comment on the sum quoted by SVT, it did tell the broadcaster that the internal report is an example of Swedbank's efforts to include external help in clarifying whether or not it has been abused for the purpose of laundering money.

The report, according to Swedbank, is destined both for the Swedish financial regulation authority as well as Forensic Risk Alliance, a company also looking into possible money laundering at the bank.

The bank also pointed out that the Estonian branch had serviced just 653 so-called high-risk clients, compared to some 900,000 that didn't fall into this category. In addition, non-residents' funds in the bank had made up just 10% of its holdings between 2011 and 2014, including the high-risk clients' money.

According to SVT, the general conclusion of the internal report is that the Estonian branch failed to observe anti money laundering provisions to a substantial extent.

Reports of the Swedish broadcaster in late February first connected Swedbank to the much larger Danske money laundering scandal. According to these reports, some €3.8 billion of questionable origin were moved back and forth between the Baltic branches of the two banks. Both the Estonian and Swedish financial supervision authorities are currently investigating the involvement of Swedbank in the case.

Stockholm HQ to be searched

Sweden's economic crime investigation unit is to conduct a search at Swedbank's Stockholm headquarters on suspicion of the publishing of related information, SVT reported on Wednesday, according to ERR's Estonian online news.

Nklas Ahlgren, spokesman for the unit, confirmed the search with the reason given as suspicion of unauthorised disclosure of inside information during the ongoing investigation into Swedbank.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

swedenswedbankdanske bankdanske bank case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
08:47

2019 EP elections: Information for EU citizens intending to vote in Estonia

26.03

Raimond Kaljulaid not running in European elections

26.03

Opinion polls not a good basis for coalition decisions, says Jüri Ratas

26.03

European Parliamentary elections candidate registration starts on Wednesday

26.03

US Air Force B-52 in NATO exercise over Estonia

26.03

King Philippe of Belgium to visit Estonia in April

26.03

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa: No agreement on second pillar pension funds

26.03

Statistics Estonia: General government continues in deficit in 2018

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
14:22

Supreme Court: e-voting regulations need legal act clarification

13:32

UK court sentences Estonian national to 30 years for drug smuggling

13:17

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia Updated

12:45

Ott Tänak movie to premiere in April

12:02

Ansip wouldn't offer Ratas prime minister, but compromise on tax instead

Business
21.03

Bolt to launch food delivery service in Estonia this summer

21.03

Elering posts €18.6 million profit in 2018

21.03

2018 domestic passenger ship traffic up 3% on year

20.03

Hansson: Making second pension pillar voluntary a bad idea

20.03

Tallinn in favour of launching Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel surveys

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:55

Tallinn city government to divest its own domain of political influence

15:05

EKRE MP tight-lipped about possible Riigikogu speaker spot

14:22

Supreme Court: e-voting regulations need legal act clarification

13:32

UK court sentences Estonian national to 30 years for drug smuggling

13:17

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia Updated

12:45

Ott Tänak movie to premiere in April

12:02

Ansip wouldn't offer Ratas prime minister, but compromise on tax instead

10:56

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

09:55

Kontaveit through to Miami semi and Estonian major tournament record

09:21

Kallas would consider leaving position of prime minister to Ratas

08:47

2019 EP elections: Information for EU citizens intending to vote in Estonia

26.03

Raimond Kaljulaid not running in European elections

26.03

Twelve former interior ministers denounce EKRE public disturbance warning

26.03

Opinion polls not a good basis for coalition decisions, says Jüri Ratas

26.03

European Parliamentary elections candidate registration starts on Wednesday

26.03

US Air Force B-52 in NATO exercise over Estonia

26.03

Opinion: Will the current coalition talks reach their limit?

26.03

King Philippe of Belgium to visit Estonia in April

26.03

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa: No agreement on second pillar pension funds

26.03

Statistics Estonia: General government continues in deficit in 2018

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: