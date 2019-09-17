ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Swedbank's anti-money laundering work has had shortcomings, bank says ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Swedbank headquarters in Stockholm.
Swedbank headquarters in Stockholm. Source: AFP/Scanpix
Economy

Swedbank's anti-money laundering work has had, and still has, certain shortcomings, the bank said in its responses to questions received by the bank from the financial supervisory authorities of Sweden and Estonia.

Swedbank noted that many of the key observations made by the two financial supervisory authorities correspond to the bank' own conclusions.

"In the past, the bank has not allocated sufficient resources and competence to adequately manage the risk of money laundering by clients and third parties," Swedbank said. "The division of responsibilities within the bank has not been clear enough, and the bank has not always complied with internal policies. Know Your Customer and risk assessment are areas where Swedbank has had, and still has, shortcomings. This applies both to the Swedish and Estonian operations."

In later years, the bank has continuously improved its system support processes and routines, the bank noted, noting that it has also terminated relations with clients who do not meet regulatory requirements or bank policies.

Nevertheless, it continued, the bank's anti-money laundering work has had, and still has, certain shortcomings.

Internal investigation, new unit launched

"Based on these insights, Swedbank is currently hard at work to ensure regulatory compliance going forward," Swedbank said. "This February, international law firm Clifford Chance was retained to conduct an internal investigation into historical shortcomings at the bank. This investigation is expected to be concluded in early 2020."

Clifford Chance will also provide recommendations to ensure that Swedbank meets industry best practices and regulatory expectations.

Within the scope of the bank's new Anti-Financial Crime (AFC) unit, work has been ongoing since April to identify historical shortcomings as well as to develop the bank's ability to prevent all types of financial crime. The bank will provide information regarding its efforts to combat money laundering and other types of financial crime in connection with its next interim report on Oct. 23.

Swedbank also announced that its board of directors has decided to meet a request by theSwedish Economic Crime Authority to waive attorney-client privilege regarding attorney Erling Grimstad's assignments for Swedbank.

The board of directors has also appointed Ingrid Harbo permanent chief compliance officer (CCO). Harbo will continue to be co-opted to the Group Executive Committee.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported in February that at least 40 billion Swedish kronor (approximately €3.8 billion) of suspicious money moved between accounts at Swedbank and the Estonian branch of Danske Bank.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

swedbankmoney launderingbanks


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
16.09

Trial of Estonian murder suspect begins in London

16.09

SAPTK takes Office of the Prosecutor General's Tarand decision to court

16.09

What the papers say: IT education in schools and a 'Bronze Solider' app

16.09

Central bank: Few Estonian families have investment experience

16.09

Road Administration announces new procurement for Saaremaa air link

Opinion
Business
13.09

Interior minister: Highway building may use private sector, Estonian labor

13.09

Daily: Study says Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel could bring Estonia €50 million

12.09

Air Baltic continues to make losses but still flies on

12.09

SDE asks foreign trade minster Kert Kingo for account of her work to date

12.09

Construction boss deines Savisaar bribery allegations in court

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
13:50

New Latvian law to bring Russian-speaking students to Estonia

12:53

Bolt to invest millions in commitment to reducing carbon footprint

11:55

Swedbank's anti-money laundering work has had shortcomings, bank says

11:02

Kaljulaid on reconciling with Russia: We cannot go along with this game

10:27

Haapsalu police maritime rescue unit to be disbanded

09:44

Social Insurance Board opens office in Türi, bringing 30 jobs to town

08:49

Ratas: Island passengers should have best possible air, ferry links

07:29

Gallery: Restoration work breathes new life into medieval interior artwork

16.09

Car Free Day in Tallinn and Tartu on Sunday

16.09

Liik: Proposals by EU Ambassador to Moscow are consistent with sanctions

16.09

President and Riigikogu to meet in court over intelligence law in October

16.09

Tartu's Jaani Kirik to hold service to remember Great Refugee Flight

16.09

More than €4 million to be spent on Sillamäe beach promenade development

16.09

Riigikogu committee backs citizenship application for those born in Estonia

16.09

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average

16.09

Savisaar corruption trial to continue next month

16.09

Trial of Estonian murder suspect begins in London

16.09

SAPTK takes Office of the Prosecutor General's Tarand decision to court

16.09

Tartu Smart Bikes travel 1.5 million kilometers in first three months

16.09

What the papers say: IT education in schools and a 'Bronze Solider' app

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: