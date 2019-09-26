Swedbank's top brass to meet with Estonian PM next week

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Swedbank Goran Persson, the bank's new CEO Jens Henriksson and the current acting CEO Anders Karlsson are set to meet with Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, Bank of Estonia President Madis Müller, Finance Minister Martin Helme and the head of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority Kilvar Kessler next week.

"This will be the first visit by the new chairman of the supervisory board of Swedbank Group to Estonia, it will also be the first visit for the new CEO. The purpose of the meeting is to introduce oneself," Swedbank Estonia spokesperson Kristiina Herodes told BNS.

Persson was chairman of the Swedish Social Democratic Workers' Party from 1996 to 2007 and prime minister of Sweden from 1996 to 2006. Swedbank's shareholders appointed Persson new chairman of the bank's supervisory board in June this year.

The previous chairman of the supervisory board Lars Idermark left at the beginning of April. Shortly before that, at the end of March, the supervisory board released the bank's president and CEO Birgitte Bonnesen from her job and appointed Anders Karlsson acting CEO.

