ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Swedbank's top brass to meet with Estonian PM next week ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Swedbank ATM in Estonia.
Swedbank ATM in Estonia. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Economy

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Swedbank Goran Persson, the bank's new CEO Jens Henriksson and the current acting CEO Anders Karlsson are set to meet with Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, Bank of Estonia President Madis Müller, Finance Minister Martin Helme and the head of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority Kilvar Kessler next week.

"This will be the first visit by the new chairman of the supervisory board of Swedbank Group to Estonia, it will also be the first visit for the new CEO. The purpose of the meeting is to introduce oneself," Swedbank Estonia spokesperson Kristiina Herodes told BNS.

Persson was chairman of the Swedish Social Democratic Workers' Party from 1996 to 2007 and prime minister of Sweden from 1996 to 2006. Swedbank's shareholders appointed Persson new chairman of the bank's supervisory board in June this year. 

The previous chairman of the supervisory board Lars Idermark left at the beginning of April. Shortly before that, at the end of March, the supervisory board released the bank's president and CEO Birgitte Bonnesen from her job and appointed Anders Karlsson acting CEO.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

jüri ratasfinancial supervision authorityswedbank estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
11:22

Estonia joins 56 countries in UN high-level womens' health meeting

10:58

Police to offer first-time speeders timeout instead of fines

10:14

Rehe likely dead since Monday

09:37

President Kaljulaid's UN speech: Cybersecurity and climate change key areas

08:53

New Estonian ambassador to India presents credentials

Opinion
Business
25.09

Rene Kokk: Valuation of land could take place every four years

25.09

Postimees Grupp building to become four-star hotel

25.09

Easyjet canceling Berlin, Milan routes from Tallinn

25.09

Central bank revises summer economic growth forecasts

25.09

Isamaa asks Bank of Estonia for second pillar pensions analysis

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:25

Katrin Merisalu first Estonian woman to summit eight-thousander mountain

16:59

Gallery: ERR Blood donation day

16:40

Education ministry drops plan for mandatory kindergarten

16:18

Kersti Kaljulaid meets Indian prime minister at UN

16:03

IT minister Kingo has three foreign visits scheduled in October

15:37

Designs released for Tallinn Central Market redevelopment

15:31

Kaia Kanepi wins first round of Portugal tournament

15:14

Oskar Lehemaa: 'Bad Hair' came from a very personal place

15:04

Kõlvart to shut down Tallinn TV

14:50

Supreme Court: Patients cannot dictate treatment to doctors

14:29

State budget: Municipalities to get €2.3 billion from state in 2020

14:05

Swedbank's top brass to meet with Estonian PM next week

13:48

State finds €2 million in budget for proposed western rail link

13:18

Ratas at conference: Faster economic growth driven by more efficient action

12:54

Thesis found traces of 17 pesticides in Estonian honey products

11:54

Estonian Railways to ditch restriction hampering daytime rail traffic

11:22

Estonia joins 56 countries in UN high-level womens' health meeting

10:58

Police to offer first-time speeders timeout instead of fines

10:14

Rehe likely dead since Monday

10:08

Government plans to buy new ferry for Saaremaa line

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: