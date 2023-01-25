Swedish court acquits former Swedbank CEO in full

The Stockholm District Court has acquitted former Swedbank CEO Birgitte Bonnesen of all charges. The Swedish authorities charged Bonnesen with publishing misleading information on money laundering in the bank's Estonian branch.

The prosecution claimed that Bonnesen was spreading misleading information about Swedbank's anti-money laundering (AML) measures in its Estonian branch.

The charges concerned a period between the fall of 2018 and February 2019, following the Danske Bank audit that leveled suspicions of extensive money laundering by its Estonian branch.

Bonnesen was also suspected of fraud and illegal securities trade but was found not guilty on all charges, SVT reported.

Bonnesen pled not guilty during the trial. It was the first time in decades that a former top executive of a Swedish bank was prosecuted.

