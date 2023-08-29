FSA fines LHV Pank close to €1 million

News
LHV Pank building in Tallinn.
LHV Pank building in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Financial Supervision Authority has fined Estonian LHV Pank €900,000 for shortcomings in its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism funding efforts. The bank has been ordered to rectify deficiencies.

"The Financial Supervision Authority carried out an on-the-spot check at AS LHV Pank to determine whether its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism funding systems and internal rules when offering other financial institutions services were in accordance with the law," the watchdog said Tuesday. "The FSA also analyzed whether the bank's AML and counter-terrorism funding systems and rules are enough to manage additional risks created in correspondent banking. Shortcomings were found in AS LHV Pank's AML/CFT controls and business relations monitoring."

The FSA said that LHV fell short in the fields of establishing business relations and their monitoring, as well as its obligation to store data.

The watchdog issued a precept, obligating the Estonian bank to perfect its AML/CFT risk control systems.

Kilvar Kessler, head of the authority, suggested that it was LHV's rapid growth coupled with a high-risk environment that led to deficiencies and violations at the bank.

"Rapidly developing payments intermediaries could experience a situation where their risk management side fails to keep up with growth. That is when FSA supervision can remind banks that risk management requires attention and investment. LHV Pank has pursued constructive cooperation with us and is taking measures to rectify the deficiencies. We will be monitoring the process closely," Kessler remarked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:10

Gallery: Tartu Vanemuine Theater's 154th season opens with home cafés day

12:28

Doris Põld: M-voting sure to boost turnout

11:56

Helsinki-Pärnu flight numbers down a third this summer

11:23

EISA wants to boost home loan guarantees fund relating to rural areas

10:58

Jüri Vips gets IndyCar starts for last two races of 2023

10:45

Seven applications received to build offshore wind farms in Gulf of Riga

10:13

Estonian real estate developers increasingly cautious about projects

09:35

Gallery: Estonian government meets to begin discussions on state budget

09:29

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

09:12

FSA fines LHV Pank close to €1 million

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:29

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

28.08

Prime minister not to appear before Riigikogu committees on Metaprint case

28.08

Estonian president: Prime minister has to answer unpleasant questions too

28.08

Kallas: No confidence motion will clarify exactly what I'm being accused of

28.08

Kallas refuses to attend Riigikogu select committee sitting Monday

28.08

Bolt hits out at parking of its e-scooters on pedestrian traffic islands

28.08

Estonian PM scandal increasingly picked up by foreign media into weekend

28.08

Rail Baltic CEO: Tallinn's wishes also factor in airport tram service halt

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: