Daily: Significant fall in Russian money coming into Baltic states

News
The former branch of Danske Bank, on Narva mnt in central Tallinn, closed in 2019, after hundreds of billions of euros in illicit funds were thought to have moved through it over the period 2007-2015..
The former branch of Danske Bank, on Narva mnt in central Tallinn, closed in 2019, after hundreds of billions of euros in illicit funds were thought to have moved through it over the period 2007-2015.. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

A study conducted by the Financial Intelligence Units (FIU) of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania has found that travel restrictions associated with both the Covid pandemic and the start of the full-scale invasion by Russia of Ukraine have significantly reduced the inflow of cash, including of the ill-gotten variety, from Russia and into all three Baltic states, daily Postimees reports.

At the same time, there has still been a significant flow of cash from all three Baltic countries across the EU's external borders, for instance in thee case of Estonia, to the UK, while in Lithuania, cash volumes have also been affected by the rapid growth of the fintech sector, Postimees reports on its English-language page.

The strategic study on legal and illegal cash flows in the Baltic states is the first collaborative project between the three Baltic states' FIUs on illicit cash-flow risks, and demonstrates that these risks have evolved during the period 2019 to 2022, though even as digital payments are on the rise, cash continues to play an important role in money laundering and other financial crimes, due to the anonymity it can offer.

Toomas Plaado, deputy head of the Estonian FIU, says the international survey's findings tally with those of his own authority, and spoke in favor of such cooperation going forward, noting a trend for Estonian individuals and legal entities using Lithuanian payment intermediary accounts in respect of cash transactions, likely in order to hide income.

Trends in the cash movement indicate that the Baltic states are primarily being used for cash transit, including of a nefarious kind, while raising awareness and harmonizing legislation – so as to avoid any "weakest link" nations arising - along with follow-up studies and cooperation and exchange of data between FIUs, investigating authorities and other partner bodies, play a key role, it is argued

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

Airport CEO: Buying a stake in Air Baltic is definitely worth considering

17:17

Local businesses rejoice as revamped Vana-Kalamaja reopens Friday

16:52

Justice ministry: KRA name change unnecessary

16:14

Lääneranna council stands firm on Metsküla school closure

16:00

Intelligence chief: Ukraine has put Russian troops under pressure in south

15:36

Daily: Significant fall in Russian money coming into Baltic states

15:02

New traffic intersection at Väo lacks required permission to use

14:29

Outgoing Latvian coalition wants residency language exam deadline prolonged

13:46

President Karis: We must all support student teachers in their career path

13:12

This year's Eesti Laul begins on September 15

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.08

Gallery: Tallinn tram completes test run on newly renovated line

30.08

Kaja Kallas: Estonia's moral standards are so much higher

31.08

Estonia's e-Residency program reports €40 million in state revenue

31.08

Kallas: Expectations on me should be same as those on Martin Helme

31.08

Tallinn harbor area construction work yields another shipwreck find

08:14

Major Metaprint client continues operating industrial foam plant in Russia

31.08

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

31.08

PM Kaja Kallas: Reform Party not looking for new prime minister

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: