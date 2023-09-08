Estonia agrees to alleged crypto currency scammers' US extradition

News
Ivan Turõgin (left) and Sergei Potapenko.
Ivan Turõgin (left) and Sergei Potapenko. Source: Patrik Tamm / Äripäev
News

The Estonian government on Thursday approved the extradition to the United States of two businessmen charged with being involved in a complex online fraud scheme worth hundreds of millions of US dollars, daily Postimees reports.

The pair, Ivan Turõgin and Sergei Potapenko, allegedly defrauded hundreds of thousands of victims through a multi-layered scheme which included encouraging victims to enter into fraudulent equipment rental contracts with the defendants' cryptocurrency mining service, HashFlare, and their entire activity took in around US$575 million, Postimees reports.

The FBI in conjunction with Estonian authorities apprehended Turõgin and Potapenko in Tallinn in late November last year.

They face an 18-count indictment for their alleged involvement in the cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said the decision to approve the extradition of the two men had been made at government level, meaning the political parties can challenge that decision at the legislature, if they so desire.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

