Estonia will not challenge court decision to stop extradition of crypto traders

News
Kalle Laanet (Reform).
Kalle Laanet (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The government has decided not to contest the Tallinn Circuit Court decision not to extradite Ivan Turõgin and Sergei Potapenko to the United States, daily Postimees reports.

Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) said the court's November 29 ruling that overturned a government decision to extradite the men, suspected of several offenses, to the U.S. will stand.

"That said, it is still possible to bring new administrative proceedings to remedy the shortcomings the court highlighted. The court pointed out that the government has not sufficiently studied incarceration conditions in U.S. prisons," Laanet said, adding that the ministry has already sent a letter of inquiry to the U.S. and received an answer.

The government decided to extradite Estonian citizens Turõgin and Potapenko on September 7. They are suspected of committing internet fraud and entering into criminal agreements in the United States.

The court found that the government did not do its due diligence when it came to studying incarceration conditions in U.S. prisons where the suspects would likely end up after their extradition. The government also did not analyze whether the extradition would constitute a cumulative infringement of fundamental rights, which would necessitate considering criminal proceedings in Estonia.

The EU and USA signed an extradition agreement in 2003, which Estonia signed in 2006. Over 20 people have been extradited to the U.S. 2016-2023.

The Estonian Central Criminal Police and the FBI detained Potapenko and Turõgin on suspicions of fraud and money laundering last November. According to the suspicions, their actions caused damages of €575 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Postimees

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:56

Bank of Estonia DG: Tougher times still ahead for labor market

09:15

Major General Ilmar Tamm confirmed new Defense League commander

09:08

EKRE leader: Likelihood of extraordinary elections lessened

08:28

President Alar Karis signs amendments to 2023 state budget into effect

08:16

Estonia will not challenge court decision to stop extradition of crypto traders

07:53

Friday's weather in Estonia continues to be cold and snowy

07:49

Estonian government to seek compromise over hate speech law

07.12

Latvian Prime Minister to ERR: Our state budget is socially balanced

07.12

Mihkelson: Russia is not as isolated as we would like it to be

07.12

Analysts expect moderate decline in Euribor next year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

06.12

Kallas has used private jet 28 times in three years

07.12

2024 minimum wage in Estonia confirmed at €820 per month

06.12

Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings

07.12

Cold weather pushes Estonia's electricity consumption close to all-time high

07.12

Estonia to break off legal assistance agreement with Russia

06.12

Police want to avoid a repeat of the Tallinn pro-Palestinian protest

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: