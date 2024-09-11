Swedish appeals court convicts Swedbank ex-CEO over Estonian money laundering

Swedbank.
Swedbank. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
A Swedish court of appeal sentenced former Swedbank CEO Birgitte Bonnesen to 15 months in prison in connection with the money laundering case involving the bank's Estonian branch.

According to the prosecution, Bonnesen had provided shareholders with false information about the measures taken at Swedbank's Estonian branch to prevent money laundering.

The appeals court noted that in 2018, Bonnesen gave misleading information in interviews in connection with the bank's financial results.

In January 2023, a Swedish district court acquitted Bonnesen of charges of fraud, market manipulation and the disclosure of insider information.

Her defense counsel has confirmed that their client intends to appeal this latest decision.

Bonnesen served as CEO of Swedbank from 2016-2019.

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

