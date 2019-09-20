New CEO to take over at Swedbank Oct. 1

Swedbank's new CEO, Jens Henriksson, is to take up his appointed position on Oct. 1.

Swedbank's supervisory board appointed Henriksson its next president and CEO at the end of August. Current acting CEO Anders Karlsson will resume his former position as CFO as of October, the bank said on Friday.

On March 28, Swedbank dismissed then-CEO Birgitte Bonnesen over her handling of a money laundering scandal. The day before Bonnesen's dismissal, Swedbank's offices in Sweden were searched in a probe into the bank's involvement in large-scale money laundering in the Baltics.

The new CEO said that his main task in his new position will be to restore faith in Swedbank, develop the bank's sustainability as well as continue on the path toward digitization.

Henriksson previously served as CEO of insurer Folksam and the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported in February that at least 40 billion Swedish kronor (approximately €3.8 billion) of suspicious money moved between accounts at Swedbank and the Estonian branch of Danske Bank.

