ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

New CEO to take over at Swedbank Oct. 1 ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Swedbank headquarters in Stockholm.
Swedbank headquarters in Stockholm. Source: AFP/Scanpix
Economy

Swedbank's new CEO, Jens Henriksson, is to take up his appointed position on Oct. 1.

Swedbank's supervisory board appointed Henriksson its next president and CEO at the end of August. Current acting CEO Anders Karlsson will resume his former position as CFO as of October, the bank said on Friday.

On March 28, Swedbank dismissed then-CEO Birgitte Bonnesen over her handling of a money laundering scandal. The day before Bonnesen's dismissal, Swedbank's offices in Sweden were searched in a probe into the bank's involvement in large-scale money laundering in the Baltics.

The new CEO said that his main task in his new position will be to restore faith in Swedbank, develop the bank's sustainability as well as continue on the path toward digitization.

Henriksson previously served as CEO of insurer Folksam and the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported in February that at least 40 billion Swedish kronor (approximately €3.8 billion) of suspicious money moved between accounts at Swedbank and the Estonian branch of Danske Bank. 

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

swedbankmoney launderingbanksjens henriksson


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
10:15

Gallery: Concert held to mark 75th anniversary of Great Refugee Flight

09:41

September party ratings: Reform remains in lead, support for EKRE increases

19.09

Estonia elected to board of International Atomic Energy Agency

19.09

Development plan for the Song Festival Grounds to be launched

19.09

Former Centre Party leader Edgar Savisaar recovering from stroke

Opinion
Business
19.09

Employers: Trade unions abandoning minimum wage agreement regrettable

19.09

Biocomponent requirement could hike price of diesel

19.09

Government approves 2018 FY report, budget talks to continue next Thursday

19.09

Kalamaja apartment prices surpass those in city center

19.09

90 percent of households in Estonia have internet at home

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
19:02

Jõhvi school celebrates 100th anniversary

18:49

State, local governments reach agreement on state budget priorities

18:20

Russian ministry: We do not accept concept of 'Soviet occupation'

18:00

Trade unions seeking to launch new minimum wage talks with employers

17:24

Defense considering seeking removal of judge on Port of Tallinn trial

17:03

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 20-26

16:28

Survey: Estonia 200 most popular second choice party

16:02

Farmers fear support funding is not allocated in new budget

15:59

Tambet Laasik: State Sanctioned Violence

15:22

British photographer Jimmy Nelson photographs Estonia's Seto people

15:01

Tallinn refuses to allow more than two children on family pool ticket

14:45

New CEO to take over at Swedbank Oct. 1

14:07

Tech entrepreneurs give Green Pledge to President

13:39

Second quarter house price index up 5.8 percent on year

13:03

Opposition wants to be included in global Estonian working group

12:24

Long-stay visa fees to be introduced for Ukrainians and Belarusians

11:42

Saaremaa islanders extremely disappointed by change to air link procurement

10:58

August producer price index down 1.3 percent on year

10:33

Epp Mäe wins world championship bronze medal

10:15

Gallery: Concert held to mark 75th anniversary of Great Refugee Flight

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: