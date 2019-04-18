ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Bill Browder.
Bill Browder. Source: AFP/Scanpix
Economy

Bill Browder, an American-British financier who campaigns to expose corruption, has filed a criminal complaint against Swedbank with Latvian authorities, alleging that the bank was involved in a Russian money laundering scandal.

Mr Browder's complaint, filed by his Hermitage Capital Management, called on Latvian authorities to look into the allegations alongside their ongoing broader probe into Russian money laundering links.

Latvia's Financial Intelligence Unit told Reuters it does not comment on such cases. The Economic Crime Combat Department of the Latvian Police, meanwhile, confirmed it had received a letter from Mr Browder and would assess the information contained within it, but otherwise declined to comment.

"We cooperate with the authorities in all our home markets in order to resolve current issues," spokespeople for Swedbank said in an emailed response. "However, we have no comment on the specific cases that Bill Browder now points to."

On 4 March, Mr Browder filed a report of criminal conduct against Swedbank in Sweden, but a prosecutor of the Swedish Economic Crime Authority reached the conclusion that an investigation would not be launched.

Billions of dollars involved

Last July, Mr Browder sought for a criminal investigation to be launched against 26 employees of the Estonian branch of Danske Bank who allegedly enabled the laundering of billions of dollars of dirty money through the bank.

According to the complaint, the content of their activity to a great extent included creating opportunities for money laundering, aiding money laundering, and the concealment of this activity, which involved at least 190 different bank accounts. The volume of transactions passing through 21 of these accounts exceeded altogether $9 billion.

Hermitage Capital's investigation has since reached the conclusion that money moved from Danske's Estonian branch and Lithuania's Ūkio Bankas to bank accounts at Swedbank Estonia. According to Mr Browder's statement, $14.2 million moved from Danske to Swedbank, and $102.7 million from Ūkio to Swedbank.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported in February that Swedbank customers were able to funnel at least 40 billion kronor, or €3.8 billion, between Swedbank and Danske Bank in Estonia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

swedbanklatviamoney launderingbill browder


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
17.04

Some 100 allied tanks, armoured vehicles expected in Estonia by late April

17.04

Poll: Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition ahead of Reform-SDE alternative

16.04

Official: President Kaljulaid tasks Ratas with forming government

16.04

Estonian candidates registered for European Parliament elections

16.04

Ratas attempt at forming government may come as soon as Thursday

16.04

300 French troops to arrive in Tapa next week

16.04

Gallery: Winning design for new ERR TV building unveiled

16.04

Riigikogu holds three-minute sitting on Tuesday

Opinion
10:59

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

10:04

Gallery: Renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow to be reopened Thursday

09:01

April party ratings: EKRE loses most support

17.04

Riigikogu backs Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition, Ratas to remain PM Updated

17.04

Kremlin: Putin to meet with President Kaljulaid on Thursday

Business
14.04

Cost of labour: 2018 tax wedge decrease in Estonia biggest in OECD

14.04

President visits farm employing Ukrainian labour due to workforce shortage

12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

11.04

Court cancels 5G frequency auction pending competition complaint decision

10.04

Non-resident banking risk significantly reduced, says financial authority

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
12:21

Police recommend renewing three-year digi-ID before 30 April

11:42

Bolt launches in St. Petersburg

10:59

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

10:04

Gallery: Renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow to be reopened Thursday

09:01

April party ratings: EKRE loses most support

17.04

Riigikogu backs Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition, Ratas to remain PM Updated

17.04

Kremlin: Putin to meet with President Kaljulaid on Thursday

17.04

Bank of Estonia: Money laundering scandals may drive up cost of loans

17.04

Investigation launched into no-confidence vote in Narva

17.04

Jõks: Does the president have the right to judge candidates for minister?

17.04

Men accused of attacking MEP at EKRE picket to appear before court

17.04

Some 100 allied tanks, armoured vehicles expected in Estonia by late April

17.04

Nominees announced for LHV New Music Award

17.04

Air Baltic: Tallinn first quarter passenger numbers increase by 32%

17.04

Poll: Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition ahead of Reform-SDE alternative

16.04

Official: President Kaljulaid tasks Ratas with forming government

16.04

Estonian candidates registered for European Parliament elections

16.04

Ratas attempt at forming government may come as soon as Thursday

16.04

300 French troops to arrive in Tapa next week

16.04

Gallery: Winning design for new ERR TV building unveiled

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: