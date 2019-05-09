Two new suspects in Danske money laundering case

Since the initial suspects were disclosed in December, two new suspects have been added to the case involving extensive money laundering through the Estonian branch of Danish lender Danske Bank, daily Postimees reports.

State Prosecutor Marek Vahing said that 11 people are currently suspected of money laundering in the Danske Bank criminal case, with a 12th suspected of aiding the accepting of bribes. Two new people have been added to the circle of suspects published in December — Elena Kornett, née Elena Makarova, and Anna Kollo.

It was announced on Tuesday that Danske Bank ex-CEO Thomas Borgen is facing undisclosed preliminary charges in connection with the scandal. On Wednesday, it was reported that Danish prosecutors have charged ten former Danske Bank managers, including Borgen, over their suspected involvement in the money laundering scandal at Danske's Estonian branch.

"[Estonia's] Prosecutor's Office cannot comment on Danish prosecutors' possible charges against persons who led Danske Bank, but we can confirm that all activities within the framework of the joint investigation group have been coordinated with the Estonian Prosecutor's Office," Vahing said.

The Prosecutor's Office confirmed on Wednesday that the prosecution has no reproaches for the time being for Aivar Rehe, the former head of Danske Bank's Estonian branch.

The charges relate to a case involving some €200 billion of suspicious transactions that passed through Danske Bank's Estonian branch between the years of 2007 and 2015.