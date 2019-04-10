ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Non-resident banking risk significantly reduced, says financial authority ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Danske Bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, site of the largest throughflow of potentially illicit funds.
Danske Bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, site of the largest throughflow of potentially illicit funds. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The Estonian Financial Supervision Authority (FSA) has said that risks associated with serving non-residents have declined in the Estonian financial sector, BNS reports.

The announcement comes after one bank, the Tallinn branch of Danish bank Danske, was ordered to shut up shop this year after revelations that as much as €230 billion in illicit funds may have passed through the bank, 2007-2015, and, more recently, claims that similar activities may have happened via Swedbank in Estonia, over roughly the same period.

The FSA said that the risks to Estonian banking from serving non-residents have been substantially reduced, as the majority of the banking sector is not at high risk of money laundering and was focused mainly in 2019 on serving local or related business and private clients. The FSA said it is continuing its work with individual sources of higher risk.

Much of the potentially illicit funds to have passed through Danske and Swedbank in Estonia had been connected with non-resident accounts.

The FSA has carried out extraordinary anti-money laundering inspections at all the banks and branches of foreign banks operating in Estonia in late 2018 and early 2019, and authorities in Denmark and Sweden have also been involved in the banks' home countries.

On Wednesday, a report in Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter claimed that the European Cenral Bank (ECB) was also going to have a look at Swedbank in Estonia.

The FSA inspections examined the diligence measures of 16 banks, BNS reports, and their resilience to risks of potential money laundering and terrorist financing.

How each bank identified the risks in its own business activities, what risks it took on through its business strategy, and how this is reflected in the control systems of the bank, were all areas under scrutiny, as well as the business sectors in the client portfolio of the bank.

One measure of risk is the share of non-resident deposits, especially those of high-risk non-residents who generally have no link to the Estonian economic environment, or who operate in high-risk jurisdictions.

The share of non-residents in the banking sector in Estonia has fallen from 19.1% at the end of 2014, to around 7.91% at the end of 2018, BNS reports, and a fall from 8.50% to 0.46% is reported in deposits from very high-risk jurisdictions, including offshore locations.

The FSA said it believes that, given its assessment of the dangers, banks will have to show increased due care above all in providing services for non-residents who have no link with the Estonian economy or business environment, or for financial institutions such as payment institutions that serve clients of this type.

It also sees providers of virtual currency services as a new source of potential danger, which requires particular caution from the banks.

The FSA recently published a new supervisory policy, and introduced a comprehensive advisory manual on organisational solutions and preventive measures for credit and financial institutions to take against money laundering and terrorist financing, it is reported. The policy came into force on 1 March, 2019.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

danske bank money laundering caseswedbank money laundering casefinancial services authority


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
08:54

Poll: Support for Reform increased throughout coalition negotiations

08:44

Found suspicious object interferes with Central Tallinn traffic on Tuesday

08:29

Fog, rain, sleet and snow expected for Wednesday

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

09.04

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

09.04

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

09.04

MP and former Centre member Raimond Kaljulaid city council seat restored

Opinion
17:10

Defence and EU among topics discussed at Latvian president visit

16:32

Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday makes freedom stand

15:36

Operator to add business campus to Tallinn Airport by 2035

13:59

Swedish Daily: European bank to investigate Swedbank Estonia

13:04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

Business
04.04

Holm Bank established as Estonian capital-based lender

03.04

Investor Browder files Swedbank criminal report in Estonia

03.04

Peeter Helme appointed daily Postimees editor

03.04

IKEA to open limited store in Tallinn this autumn

02.04

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:32

Non-resident banking risk significantly reduced, says financial authority

17:39

Jüri Ratas to attend Brussels Brexit meeting

17:10

Defence and EU among topics discussed at Latvian president visit

16:32

Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday makes freedom stand

15:36

Operator to add business campus to Tallinn Airport by 2035

13:59

Swedish Daily: European bank to investigate Swedbank Estonia

13:04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

12:35

Enterprise Estonia helping companies seek support from European Commission

11:52

Gallery: Latvian president meets with President Kaljulaid at Kadriorg

11:07

Opinion: If ERR goes down, the rest of the free media drowns with it

10:41

Helme: Trump, Salvini aligned rhetoric with politics, EKRE planning same

10:40

Veidemann: No reason for ERR to consider any changes

09:32

Ilves: We cannot turn into yet another failed Eastern European state

08:54

Poll: Support for Reform increased throughout coalition negotiations

08:44

Found suspicious object interferes with Central Tallinn traffic on Tuesday

08:29

Fog, rain, sleet and snow expected for Wednesday

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

09.04

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

09.04

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: