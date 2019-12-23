ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Leading prosecutor on Danske money laundering case going on parental leave ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
State Prosecutor Marek Vahing.
State Prosecutor Marek Vahing. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

State Prosecutor Marek Vahing, the leading prosecutor on the Danske Bank money laundering case, is going on parental leave; his work will be taken over by other prosecutors.

"Nobody is pressuring me to leave; I'm going on paternal leave," Vahing confirmed to daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL; link in Estonian), adding that he applied for parental leave half a year ago.

According to acting Prosecutor General Lavly Perling, people at the Prosecutor's Office are used to the fact that prosecutors on major criminal cases change sometimes, and nothing grinds to a halt as a result.

"Marek has quite a number of things, and they will each find a new prosecutor," Perling told EPL. "Whether it will be one or several prosecutors taking them over should become clear soon, but everything will keep moving forward."

While there are other prosecutors in Estonia who handle money laundering investigations, Vahing is considered the most capable on these matters, EPL wrote, adding that his work is praised in Estonia and the U.S. alike.

"Prosecutors occasionally leave the Prosecutor's Office, but Vahing's departure is special, and certainly a significant loss for the state," the paper added.

Perling hired Vahing, who has a background at the Tax and Customs Board (MTA), to work for the Office of the Prosecutor General in 2017; he was working as special prosecutor for the Southern District Prosecutor's Office at the time. Vahing, it is said, has an extraordinary ability to concentrate, which is a crucial trait in complex money laundering cases, EPL wrote.

It isn't only Estonia that values the work of the Office of the Prosecutor General and Vahing; the Office of the Prosecutor General and U.S. authorities have held several meetings on the subject of the combating of money laundering, and the U.S. has supported Estonia's proposals regarding how to improve efforts to combat money laundering.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

money launderingprosecutor's officedanske bank case
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
15:34

Ratas: We do not cooperate with Sputnik

15:01

Otepää becomes winter capital

14:03

Increased security presence at Tallinn Christmas market

13:02

ERR News Christmas and New Year schedule

12:54

Tallinn's Old City Harbor bridge will be completed in 2021

12:26

German public broadcaster accesses ski doping messages involving Estonians

12:10

Estonia to see a rainy Christmas

11:42

Hunt's Colts roll over Carolina Panthers

11:14

Convicted traitor Herman Simm released early from prison

10:44

Listeria bacteria detected at three more Estonian food producers this year

10:11

Leading prosecutor on Danske money laundering case going on parental leave

09:34

Lüganuse municipality to hold three no-confidence votes on Monday

09:04

Gallery: President attends first Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony

22.12

SAPTK chairman accuses Youtube of worldview discrimination

22.12

Survey: 22 percent of citizens agree with Rail Baltic planned route

22.12

Insurance investigators identify fraudsters who staged accidents in Baltics

22.12

Saaremaa agrees €150,000 support for Kuressaare-Stockholm summer airline

22.12

Kaljulaid: 2019 brought many good things but leaders must tackle climate

22.12

Paper: UK Prime Minister has had a career based on lies

22.12

Viljandi eyeing Bolt's electric scooter service

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: