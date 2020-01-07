Rapla resident loses over half a million euros after phone fraud

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Euros (picture is illustrative). Source: ERR
Fraudsters used a phone scam to steal more than half a million euros last year from a Rapla resident.

The amount is thought to be the highest taken in a scam of its kind in Estonia, and involved a Russian-speaking man contacting the victim and getting them to agree to a request to transfer the sum to a foreign bank account, according to authorities.

The victim cannot access the account and lost over €500,000.

While the prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings this week to investigate the case, Liivi Reinhold, spokeswoman for the Western District Prosecutor's Office, said no further details about the incident would be disclosed. 

She added that fraudulent transactions of this kind had been carried out in Estonia in the past up to around €100,000, but this was the largest to have happened so far.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

fraudprosecutor's officephone scam
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

