ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

TalTech says university fully cooperating with European Commission on audit ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Homepage of Taltech's Ragnar Nurkse Department of Innovation and Governance.
Homepage of Taltech's Ragnar Nurkse Department of Innovation and Governance. Source: ERR
News

The Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) said on Friday it is fully cooperating with the European Commission on an audit of the university's EU-financed projects.

The audit service of the European Commissions' department of research and innovation contacted TalTech on December 10, requesting the university to appoint a person whom the Commission could contact in relation to a possible audit of three projects financed from the Commission's Horizon 2020 program.

Depending on the results of the audit, the European Union may request funding for the projects to be repaid or reduced.

"No audits have been carried out so far in TalTech as part of the H2020 framework program. The contact person has to be appointed within ten days. If they are not appointed, the university will be represented by its standing authorized representative," TalTech said.

"The general goal of audits is to verify whether or not the use of the European Commission's support complies with the rules of financing and contract conditions. Audits by the provider of the financing are a common part of research project management. The specific purpose of each audit is established ahead of the launching of the audit. Until then, we'll be awaiting further instructions," TalTech said.

The European Commission officially informed TalTech on Thursday that it is about to carry out an audit of the projects financed by the European Union at the university's Ragnar Nurkse Department of Innovation and Governance, the projects to be audited also include OpenGovIntelligence (OGI), which has been extensively reported on by the media, Postimees reports.

Several junior scientists confirmed that OGI, an EU funded project, was used to pay the salaries of people who did not actually participate in the project, newspaper Postimees wrote in August this year. Timetables and workloads had also tampered with.

The prosecutor's office has launched a criminal investigation into the matter on the basis of the section of the Penal Code on benefit fraud.

TalTech then convened a committee of inquiry, which found some shortcomings in project management and said that some timetables lacked signatures but all in all deemed Postimees' claims of alleged fraud to be unfounded. 

The university also relayed a report on the department's finances to the European Commission. According to the information available to Postimees, TalTech is willing to admit an error in the management of altogether €17,000.

Despite the committee's findings, the European Commission announced on Thursday it will audit three of the university's projects financed by the EU.

All of the projects to be audited by the Commission were managed by the Ragnar Nurkse Department of Innovation and Governance and funded from the European Commission's Horizon 2020 program. A project by the name of Tropico, funding for which totaled €245,000 will also be included in the audit.

The most notable project included in the audit is "The Once-Only Principle Project" (TOOP), which was supported with €8 million by the European Commission. TalTech's share of the support for the international project amounted to €1.6 million. Whether or not partners in the project will also be audited is currently not known. 

TOOP is an international large-scale project led from Estonia. The person responsible for the project, Robert Krimmer, is a professor at the Nurkse Department, who was caught up in the scandal that erupted around the OGI project.

Support for OGI, also led by Krimmer, was close to €279,000.

The auditor will compile a preliminary report to which the university will be required to give its feedback within 30 days. The whole process will likely last for several months.

The Research Executive Agency of the European Commission has only carried out three audits in Estonia over the past five years. In two of these cases, a total of €192,000 had to be repaid.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
14:16

Auditor General: Pharmacy reform required more effort

13:22

Ratas: We are waiting for clarity from the United Kingdom

12:05

TalTech says university fully cooperating with European Commission on audit

11:10

Indrek Neivelt: Empty threats in 2019

10:18

What the papers say: How to earn on maternity leave, and other projects

09:26

Construction companies support worker register plan but disagree over cost

08:43

Swedbank CEO: Deep clean underway in group management

13.12

Agency: New reform bill would impact drug availability outside major cities

13.12

Ratas: States understand importance of EU climate neutrality objective

13.12

In case you missed it: Saturday, December 7-Friday, December 13

13.12

Riigikogu accepts opposition pension reform bill for handling

13.12

Pärnu will not hold New Year's fireworks display

13.12

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia, December 13-19

13.12

Estonian Railways to add departures on Russia route for holiday season

13.12

Latvian flu epidemic will not reach Estonia before January

13.12

European Commission to audit TalTech's Innovation, Governance Department

13.12

Ülemiste entrepreneurs: Rail Baltic Estonia pushes out the winning entry

13.12

Purchase of Patarei for €4.6 million confirmed

13.12

Tallinn: Ülemiste Terminal should be built to Zaha Hadid Architects design

13.12

'Disco Elysium' scoops up four wins at Game Awards in LA

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: