ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Education minister calls Taltech rector to discuss EU funding misuse claims ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Education minister Mailis Reps (Centre).
Education minister Mailis Reps (Centre). Source: ERR
News

Education minister Mailis Reps (Centre) has called Tallinn University of Technology (Taltech) rector Jaak Aaviksoo for a meeting on Wednesday, according to Baltic News Service.

The meeting follows media reports of misuse of EU funding at Taltech's Ragnar Nurkse Department of Governance and innovation, claims which Aaviksoo has minimized.

"It is with growing concern that I am following the developments that have taken place, and are taking place, surrounding Taltech; despite two press conferences on this topic, the public has yet to get clear answers," Reps said, as reported in daily Postimees.

"These [answers] are necessary, however, in order to restore a peaceful work atmosphere both at TTU and in the whole scientist community," Reps continued, noting that she had invited Aaviksoo to the ministry meeting on Wednesday.

Media reports first appeared in Postimees following the actions of a whistleblower, who had gone to Aaviksoo with concerns about irregularities, primarily surrounding the receiving of monies for work on a specific project by people who had not actually worked on the project.

Since nothing seemed to have been done about the matter since March, the whislteblower, Keegan McBride, a former RNI employee and current PhD student at Taltech, took his story to Postimees.

An interim report by Taltech said that no serious wrongdoing had occurred, and that the irregularities were simply oversights, particularly with regard to worksheets, which Aaviksoo said were missing, and therefore could not have been forged.

Another article by Postimees on Tuesday revealed that Taltech has made use of costly time management software in relation to other projects, and a copy of an unsigned timesheet relating to the project in question, the OpenGovIntelligence (OGI)  project, and one of the people allegedly receiving payment for projects they had not worked on, Professor Wolfgang Drechsler.

Jaak Aaviksoo likened the issues to a minor motoring offence rather than driving under the influence.

The prosecutor's office opened its own criminal investigation into the matter early last week. Aaviksoo has said that he would stand down if a criminal charge was lodged either against him or against Taltech, as a result of the probe, BNS reports.

According to ERR's online Estonian news, the European Commission itself may investigate the matter.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

mailis repstallinn university of technologyjaak aaviksooragnar nurkse departmenttaltech european funding scandal


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
03.09

Foreign Minister: No-deal Brexit, migration quotas, not way for EU to go Updated

03.09

Estonia's 2018 financial statements accurate, says audit office

03.09

Prime minister to be first guest on current affairs show new season

03.09

Statistics: 232,000 tourist trips to Russia from Estonia in 2019 first half

03.09

President's external legal advice bill comes to just over €3,000

Opinion
Business
02.09

Unemployment benefits should not be raised, says employers' body

02.09

Statistics: Electricity production falls by 61 per cent on year, to July

30.08

Gallery: IKEA Estonia launches online store, opens limited Tallinn location

30.08

Bolt's 2018 revenue grew fourfold, losses totaled €61 million

30.08

Central Bank: 'Three major causes' for economic slowdown

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:31

Tartu County Court finds university librarian was unfairly dismissed

16:30

Party financing body recommends Estonian Greens file for bankruptcy

15:45

Gallery: Icelandic defense delegation visits Estonia

15:11

Tallinn to get Olympic-sized swimming pool in Lasnamäe

14:47

Chief financial officer latest Nordica casualty

13:38

Tallinn bicycle paramedic team on around three calls per day through summer

13:14

Party ratings: Centre support up 5 percentage points over past month

12:30

Prime Minister: No place for enmity and hatred in Estonian politics

11:09

Tänak better than Ogier, says Finnish rally driver manager

10:50

Education minister calls Taltech rector to discuss EU funding misuse claims

09:56

Reidi Road to partly open for first time from Sunday evening

09:33

Audit Office: State must consider options in Saaremaa/Hiiumaa ferry service

03.09

Foreign ministry can't help man jailed in Russia without request Updated

03.09

Rail operators issue hard-hitting rail safety video

03.09

Foreign Minister: No-deal Brexit, migration quotas, not way for EU to go Updated

03.09

Taltech bought €60,000 time management software despite claims not priority

03.09

Estonia's 2018 financial statements accurate, says audit office

03.09

Prime minister to be first guest on current affairs show new season

03.09

Statistics: 232,000 tourist trips to Russia from Estonia in 2019 first half

03.09

President's external legal advice bill comes to just over €3,000

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: