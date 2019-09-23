ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn University committee reassessing police chief plagiarism claims ({{commentsTotal}})

PPA chief Elmar Vaher.
Tallinn University's (TLÜ) masters program thesis committee is to meet Monday to reassess the 2016 thesis by Police and Border Guard Board chief Elmar Vaher. Vaher was cleared of plagiarism by TLÜ in July, though violations of principles of copyright, citation and research ethics in the thesis were noted.

The committee says it will also make its decision Monday, though this may not be made public until later, ERR's Estonian news reports.

The magnitude of the reference errors, their content and their importance in achieving the objectives of the work, taking into account, internal and external expert analyses among other things, were at stake.

Vaher said at the time that his Master's thesis did not contain plagiarism and have not deliberately omitted to refer to any of the numerous sources.

"I wrote about my Master's thesis on countering the threat to the constitutional order in the light of the Law Enforcement Act that came into force in 2011," Vaher said.

"I referred to more than 80 sources, and worked through a lot more materials and various sources as well. I have not consciously left out any reference to any source," he added.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn universityelmar vaherplagiarism


