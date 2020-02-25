ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Mart Helme raises police chief monthly salary to €6,000

Elmar Vaher,
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Minister of the Interior Mart Helme has determined a monthly salary of €6,000 for director general Elmar Vaher of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Daily Õhtuleht wrote that from January 1, Vaher's monthly salary had been set at €2,465. 

The interior minister had established a fixed rank pay of €162 per month for the rank salary of the Inspector General of Police, but Helme established an additional equalization of €3,373 per month, making Vaher's salary €6,000 in total. 

In 2019, Vaher's pay stood at €5,800 per month, the newspaper noted.

In late August 2019, Mart Helme attempted to dismiss Vaher from his post, claiming that he had made false statements about PPA personnel being laid off. Helme said then that the work relationship had ended.

Vaher and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said at the time they had no knowledge about this statement. It turned out that the Minister of Finance Martin Helme had offered Vaher to hand in a resignation letter that already been written for him (Mart Helme himself was still on vacation when the story broke). Vaher declined to sign this and, after the confusion was resolved, he continued at his position. 

The Reform Party initiated a vote of no-confidence in Jüri Ratas in the aftermath of the controversy.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

