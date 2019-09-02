ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Taltech internal audit finds no evidence of EU funding fraud ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News, ERR
{{1567422960000 | amCalendar}}
Taltech rector Jaak Aaviksoo (centre) and vice-rector Renno Veinthal (left) at Monday's press conference announcing an internal audit found no evidence of fraudulent activity at the Ragnar Nurkse Department of Innovation and Governance.
Taltech rector Jaak Aaviksoo (centre) and vice-rector Renno Veinthal (left) at Monday's press conference announcing an internal audit found no evidence of fraudulent activity at the Ragnar Nurkse Department of Innovation and Governance. Source: ERR
News

An internal audit by Tallinn University of Technology (branded Taltech internationally) has found no evidence of systematic fraud or corruption concerning EU funding, Baltic News Service reports. The committee handling the audit did however identify violations of university regulations and agreements.

Renno Veinthal, Taltech vice-rector for research, said that the principle violation the committee had found concerned an absence of work timetables. This on its own was not sufficient to indicate fraud, he said.

"Fraudulent activities cannot be identified because a relevant timetable as a document does not exist," he said.

The committee also found that there was no evidence that staff at the Ragnar Nurkse Department of Innovation and Governance (RNI), part of Taltech, had been remunerated for work which they had not actually carried out. TalTech staff get a basic wage and are not paid stipends, the committee said, according to BNS.

"It is an obvious violation of the university's rules and definitely negligence that we can see here," the vice-rector said, adding that: "The committee found nothing illegal." 

Media reports late last month said that a whistleblower, Keegan McBride, a former RNI employee, had gone to Taltech rector, Jaak Aaviksoo, with concerns about irregularities in payments and work sheets back in March. When no concrete action seemed to have been taken, McBride took his concerns to daily Postimees.

McBride also had recordings of conversations he had had with Aaviksoo regarding the case, but he did not hand these over to the committee, BNS reports. McBride did however give the committee documentation he had already supplied the media.

The audit committee also met those staff members named as allegedly receiving remuneration for work which they had not actually engaged in.

Aaviksoo's line has been that no criminal wrongdoing had taken place at RNI. However, a prosecutor's office criminal investigation was launched early last week, stated as being sparked by the media reports and not by concurrent approaches to the office by Aaviksoo for such an investigation to start.

On Friday an open letter from several Taltech alumni including two former rectors called for Aaviksoo to step down from his post, which the latter rejected.

According to ERR's online news in Estonian, a European Commission audit of Taltech and its funding is likely also to follow. Speaking at a press conference Monday, Aaviksoo also denied any attempts at a cover-up in the matter.

He also said that this was not the first time Taltech had to pay back EU project funds due to rules violations.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jaak aaviksootaltechragnar nurkse departmentrnitaltech european funding scandal


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
30.08

Lecture marks 25 years since Russian troop withdrawal

30.08

National Audit Office: State's 2018 financial report accurate

30.08

Poll: Estonian residents don't consider foreign labor a problem

30.08

Government: Eastern border infrastructure construction to continue

30.08

Vote of no-confidence against Ratas fails

Opinion
Business
29.08

Bolt teams up with University of Tartu to launch self-driving tech research

29.08

Bank of Estonia to tighten housing loan risk assessments

29.08

Survey: Estonians' interest in buying alcohol in Latvia beginning to wane

29.08

Helme: Four lane roads, Muhu bridge possible with private sector projects

29.08

Manufacturing and trade boost business sector turnover in second quarter

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:33

Jõgeva police looking for missing person find two with same name

17:07

Swedbank to lower second pillar pension fund fees

16:04

Gunnar Kobin steps down as Nordica CEO before taking up post

15:18

Minimum monthly wage likely to be €578 after unions', employers' deal

14:58

Taltech internal audit finds no evidence of EU funding fraud Updated

13:48

Unemployment benefits should not be raised, says employers' body

13:07

Illness brings Kontaveit US Open campaign to abrupt close

12:14

President: Education is a golden gift we give ourselves

11:45

President: World War Two only ended 25 years ago, for Estonia

10:17

Child welfare needs better analysis, finds Riigikogu-organized seminar

09:12

Statistics: Electricity production falls by 61 per cent on year, to July

08:35

President Kaljulaid in two-day official visit to Slovenia

01.09

Gallery: New Estonian-language upper secondary school opens in Kohtla-Järve

01.09

Opinion: Academic elite administering Aaviksoo deck lashing on sinking ship

01.09

Gallery: Night of ancient bonfires lights up Estonia as summer ends

31.08

Bill Clinton salutes Estonia on Russian troop withdrawal 25th anniversary

31.08

Taltech rector Jaak Aaviksoo rejects alumni calls to resign

31.08

Kontaveit in action at US Open third round on Sunday

31.08

Taltech rector: Institution hardly flawless, but lessons can be learned

30.08

Lecture marks 25 years since Russian troop withdrawal

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: