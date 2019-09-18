ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Police investigating alleged collusion at University of Tartu

BNS
The University of Tartu.
The University of Tartu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Central Criminal Police launched a criminal investigation last week into possible collusion in the organization of a University of Tartu (TÜ) procurement reported by daily Postimees.

On Sept. 9, Postimees wrote that employee's of TÜ's Intelligent Materials and Systems Lab (IMS Lab) were awarded a procurement contract by their employer, as a result of which businesses linked to the IMS Lab were paid close to €80,000.

"Proceedings have been launched to verify whether or not TÜ employees have violated procedural restrictions," Southern District Prosecutor Allar Nisu said. "Even though the case in question occurred some time ago, both the law as well as the public sense of justice demand that these suspicions receive an unequivocal resolution as to whether or not any rules have been breached."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

