ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Taltech rector Jaak Aaviksoo rejects alumni calls to resign ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Taltech Rector Jaak Aaviksoo.
Taltech Rector Jaak Aaviksoo. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) rector Jaak Aaviksoo has rejected calls for his resignation, in the wake of whistleblower revelations in the media about the alleged misuse of EU funds, which directly led to the prosecutor's office opening a criminal investigation.

Two of Aaviksoo's predecessors at TTÜ, known internationally as Taltech, as well as dozens of prominent university alumni, made their feelings known Friday evening, via an open letter.

The signatories, including former rectors Andres Keevallik and Olav Aarna, as well as several former university professors and other alumni, stated the view that recent developments are either totally unacceptable for the university's reputation, or constitute actions causing irreparable damage to its reputation.

Aaviksoo's response in his own open letter as published by ERR's online news in Estonian is as follows:

"I am appealing to the public concerning a proposal for me to resign as rector of the Taltech."

"The people who made the demands – mostly emeritus professors and their alumni supporters – are familiar to me. The profound changes resulting from the university's development plan – extensive structural reform, curriculum modernization, tenure professor positions, as well as the new acronym introduced with the support of the university council and board of trustees and students – have not always been easy and decisions have not always been consensual."

"I respect those colleagues who have taken different positions and their supporters among the alumni body. Unfortunately, the criticism has not always been constructive, especially by those members are not active in the university."

"To advance the university, decisions must be made which ensure its sustainable development, and on this I remain firm – changes are needed to move forward."

"The accusations against the [Ragnar] Nurkse Department [of Innovation and Governance – the RNI] and the university which appeared in Postimees are very serious. Investigations has been launched by the university and by the prosecutor's office. As at present, the central task is to find out the truth; after that we can begin to make decisions. This organization is the rector's responsibility."

"In the light of the above, I do not consider resigning the responsible thing to do at present. I shall resign immediately an investigation is made into any suspicions of criminal offense against me personally, or into the university."

"It is vital that we understand exactly what happened and why it happened, connected to the RNI's project management. It will then be up to us to decide who is responsible for what, and what we need to do to make such things as rare an event as is humanly possible. But I want to take this opportunity to say one thing: Extending individual cases to attacks on the scientific community is unacceptable demagoguery. The denigration of top-notch scientists and researchers in the face of personal fear or emotional reactions is not a mature way to go."

 "We safeguard our people, we safeguard what is good withi the vortex of necessary changes, compromising on that which cannot be tolerated. Honest whistleblowing, as well as journalistic research, has been and continues to be needed because it also shines a light on old corners that have not seen a cloth or brush [in a long time]. I call upon the leaders of Estonia's research and education to protect and promote scientific leadership together – even in areas where it has been more convenient to tolerate bureaucratic inefficiencies."

 Jaak Aaviksoo, Rector of Tallinn University of Technology.

The story broke a week and a half ago in daily Postimees, after a whistleblower went to the paper with concerns that EU funds had been used at the Ragnar Nurkse Institute, among other things, to pay individuals for work on projects which they had had nothing to do with. The whistleblower, soon named in the media as Keegan McBride, a former RNI employee and current PhD student (at Taltech), said he had first given Aaviksoo his information in March this year and that while the latter had expressed his concerns, nothing had apparently been done to rectify the situation since then.

The prosecutor's office opened a criminal investigation into the activities early on this week, directly as a result of the media reports, it said.

In February this year, an open letter opposed to the official renaming of the university as Taltech, unofficially introduced in late 2018 on Aaviksoo's watch, saw 14 signatories, again former rectors, deans and similar, as well as an additional 34 named professors at the university, opposing the way in which the name change was carried out, rather than the name change itself. The signatories claimed this had not taken place in accord with university statutes.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jaak aaviksootaltechkeegan mcbrideragnar nurkse departmenttaltech european funding scandal


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
30.08

Retail turnover continues to increase in July

30.08

Reinsalu: Response to hybrid threats needs to be 'systematic and strong'

30.08

Kallas: Ratas' government destroying Estonia 28 years in making

29.08

Opinion: State hinting it's time to cut corners on Estonia's eastern border

29.08

Kofkin trial eyewitness says the businessman paid Savisaar's medical bill

Opinion
Business
29.08

Survey: Estonians' interest in buying alcohol in Latvia beginning to wane

29.08

Helme: Four lane roads, Muhu bridge possible with private sector projects

29.08

Manufacturing and trade boost business sector turnover in second quarter

29.08

Gallery: First passengers ride driverless bus in Tallinn

28.08

Gallery: IKEA gives sneak peek at Tallinn location opening Thursday

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
21:27

Bill Clinton salutes Estonia on Russian troop withdrawal 25th anniversary

16:03

Taltech rector Jaak Aaviksoo rejects alumni calls to resign

13:33

Kontaveit in action at US Open third round on Sunday

10:03

Taltech rector: Institution hardly flawless, but lessons can be learned

30.08

Lecture marks 25 years since Russian troop withdrawal Updated

30.08

Gallery: IKEA Estonia launches online store, opens limited Tallinn location

30.08

National Audit Office: State's 2018 financial report accurate

30.08

Poll: Estonian residents don't consider foreign labor a problem

30.08

Government: Eastern border infrastructure construction to continue

30.08

Vote of no-confidence against Ratas fails

30.08

Reinsalu: Russian and Chinese activities in the Arctic must be monitored

30.08

Czech Air Force to take over NATO air policing mission

30.08

Bolt's 2018 revenue grew fourfold, losses totaled €61 million

30.08

Central Bank: 'Three major causes' for economic slowdown

30.08

Opinion: Government of Jüri Ratas will last for long time yet

30.08

Riigikogu convenes extraordinary sitting, Ratas to face no-confidence vote

30.08

Gallery: Ratas supporters gather at Toompea before no-confidence vote

30.08

Second quarter economic growth slows, up 3.6 percent on year

30.08

Retail turnover continues to increase in July

30.08

Reinsalu: Response to hybrid threats needs to be 'systematic and strong'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: