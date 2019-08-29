Gallery: First passengers ride driverless bus in Tallinn

The first passengers traveled by self driving bus in Kadriorg, Tallinn after a new bus line was launched on Wednesday.

The bus route connects Kadriorg tram stop to Kumu Art Gallery.

The bus route follows Weizenbergi Street to Kumu, then Mäekalda, Koidula and Poska Streets back to Weizenbergi Street.

Bus stops are located in front of the Katharinenthal Café, next to the Kadriorg Art Museum, on Kumu the corner of Weizenbergi and Mäekalda Streets and at the Children's Museum at Miiamilla.

The bus will carry passengers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2 p.m and 4 p.m. from Tuesdays to Sundays.

On Thursdays, when Kumu is open until 8 p.m. and on weekends, there will be an evening shift, the final schedule of which will be arranged according to demand.

"Bringing a self-driving bus to Weizenbergi Street is a very good idea for Kumu," said director of Kumu, Kadi Polli. "We all know that by public transport the museum is not always easy for tourists to find."

The bus is part of the Sohjoa Baltic project which researches, promotes and pilots automated driverless electric minibuses as part of the public transport chain, especially for the first/ last mile connectivity. In Estonia the project is run by Tallinn Transport Department in cooperation with Tallinn University of Technology (Taltech).

