Driverless bus coming to Kadriorg in six-month project

Tallinn Transport Department in cooperation with Tallinn University of Technology (Taltech) have launched a driverless bus project within the framework of which a driverless bus will be introduced to a circuit surrounding Kadriorg Park for a six-month period beginning Friday.

A Navya driverless bus brought to Estonia in the framework of the Sohjoa Baltic project will begin transporting drivers via A. Weizenbergi, Mäekalda, Lydia Koidula and J. Poska streets, which will also affect local traffic patterns in those areas.

"This is no doubt a novel and innovative solution, which could become a trailblazer in today's modern technology era and transport system," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Andrei Novikov (Centre). "In the context of Tallinn, we consider a driverless bus an option for public transport solutions in less traffic-dense areas."

Sohjoa Baltic researches, introduces and pilots automated driverless electric minibuses as part of the public transport chain, especially for first-/last-mile connectivity.

