Gallery: Driverless bus makes debut in Kadriorg

Presentation of Tallinn's new driverless bus at Kumu Art Museum in the city's Kadriorg District. July 19, 2019.
Photo: Presentation of Tallinn's new driverless bus at Kumu Art Museum in the city's Kadriorg District. July 19, 2019. Author: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
A public driverless bus, Estonia's second, made its debut at Tallinn's Kadriorg Park on Friday, part of a six-month pilot introduced by Tallinn Transport Department in cooperation with Tallinn University of Technology (Taltech).

A Navya driverless bus brought to Estonia in the framework of the Sohjoa Baltic project began transporting drivers via A. Weizenbergi, Mäekalda, Lydia Koidula and J. Poska Streets, which will also affect local traffic patterns in those areas.

"This is no doubt a novel and innovative solution, which could become a trailblazer in today's modern technology era and transport system," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Andrei Novikov (Centre). "In the context of Tallinn, we consider a driverless bus an option for public transport solutions in less traffic-dense areas."

Sohjoa Baltic researches, introduces and pilots automated driverless electric minibuses as part of the public transport chain, especially for first-/last-mile connectivity. 

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinntallinn university of technologypublic transportdriverless vehiclessohjoa baltic


