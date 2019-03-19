news

Danske investors seeking €420 million from Danske in court ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR
Danske Bank headquarters in Copenhagen.
Danske Bank headquarters in Copenhagen. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
Business

Investors from 19 different countries are seeking $475 million, or approximately €420 million, in damages from Danske Bank, which has been accused of money laundering on a massive scale.

Among the plantiffs of the suit filed by US law firm Grant & Eisenhofer P.A. and DRRT are international pension funds, asset management firms and state funds from across Europe, Asia, Australia and North America, reported prnewswire.com.

Filed with the City Court of Copenhagen on 14 March, the lawsuit represents 169 institutional investors, among them some of the world's largest pension funds. The suit claims that its claimants suffered substantial losses as a result of money laundered through Danske Bank's Estonian branch in "one of the most egregious money laundering scandals in history."

While Danske's senior leadership had known about the money laundering as far back as 2013, it failed to do anything about it and instead engaged in a cover-up thereof, the suit claims.

"Although the criminal laundering scheme flowed through the little Estonia branch, our lawsuit asserts that something was indeed rotten in the state of Denmark, namely that Danske Bank leadership failed to take any corrective action for nearly five years," said Olav Haazen, a Grant & Eisenhofer lawyer representing the group of investors. "No one would have expected an elite, well-established European bank like Danske to be involved in money-laundering of any sort, let alone of the scale uncovered in this case — it's one of the most egregious money laundering scandals in history."

The Danske scandal involves some €230 billion in money to pass through Danske Bank's Estonian branch from Russia and other former Soviet states between 2007-2015, some of which may have constituted money laundering. According to the allegations, the bank's leadership was aware of the money laundering as soon as 2013 but failed to put a stop to it, and it continued in 2014 as well.

Authorities in Denmark, Estonia, France, the UK and US have all launched their own investigations into money laundering at Danske Bank.

Investors estimate that they have lost nearly $9 billion after this money laundering was exposed, following which stocks dropped by more than half in value. Danske Bank CEO Thomas Borgen and general counsel Flemming Pristed have both resigned in connection with the scandal.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

danske bankmoney launderingdanske bank case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
18.03

SK ID Solutions to update time-stamping service certificate on 1 April

18.03

Man to threaten Estonia's chief rabbi taken into custody for 48 hours

18.03

Isamaa sees decline in membership following Riigikogu election

18.03

Martin Helme: EKRE's rhetoric to change in government

18.03

Centre Party headquarters windows tagged with swastikas

18.03

Going on ice banned throughout Estonia as weather warms

17.03

Police looking into verbal attack on head of Estonian Jewish Congregation

16.03

Gallery | EDF infantry platoon on night patrol in Mali

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
13:49

Elering to conclude €140m synchronisation funding accord with Commission

12:41

Luminor: 2019 economic growth to fall below 3%

11:24

Rail Baltica initially expecting fewer than 100 passengers per train

10:22

Estonia to establish anti-money laundering centre for strategic analysis

09:12

Economic policy mapped out as coalition talks continue

Business
14.03

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

13.03

Estonia gives up opposition to adding UAE to EU tax havens list

13.03

Ex-head of Danske Estonia: Anti-money laundering measures were sufficient

12.03

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

12.03

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:04

Supreme Court on Kovalenko: False info must be retracted by publisher

14:59

Danske investors seeking €420 million from Danske in court

13:49

Elering to conclude €140m synchronisation funding accord with Commission

12:41

Luminor: 2019 economic growth to fall below 3%

11:24

Rail Baltica initially expecting fewer than 100 passengers per train

10:22

Estonia to establish anti-money laundering centre for strategic analysis

09:12

Economic policy mapped out as coalition talks continue

08:53

Toomas Hendrik Ilves on the Estonia we want and ask others to defend

18.03

Anett Kontaveit reaches new career high in WTA rankings

18.03

Gallery: First sneak peek of Tallinn's first Ferris wheel

18.03

Riigikogu election results to be declared 28 March at earliest

18.03

Eurospike bid for long-range antitank missiles deemed suitable

18.03

Kallas: If this coalition doesn't happen, EKRE voters will be even angrier

18.03

SK ID Solutions to update time-stamping service certificate on 1 April

18.03

'Truth and Justice' sets record as most-watched film in Estonia

18.03

Man to threaten Estonia's chief rabbi taken into custody for 48 hours

18.03

Isamaa sees decline in membership following Riigikogu election

18.03

Baltika Group to merge brands, end production in Estonia

18.03

Martin Helme: EKRE's rhetoric to change in government

18.03

Centre Party headquarters windows tagged with swastikas

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: