ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Helme: Money laundering prevention requires fast, flexible action ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE).
Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Economy

In order to better prevent money laundering, in addition to establishing an effective legal framework, EU member states must be allowed to maintain flexibility in order to be able to quickly implement measures on the national level.

"The fight against money laundering and terrorist financing must be taken very seriously, as it deeply affects society's sense of justice," Helme said at a meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) of the EU in Luxembourg on Thursday, according to a ministry press release.

"This is a form of crime that is extremely adaptable in circumventing the rules," he continued. "It is important to effectively implement existing rules and, in the further harmonization of EU rules, maintain member states' flexibility in order to be able to quickly implement measures in accordance with their particular situations."

According to the minister, transnational cooperation needs to be taken to a new level in order to be more effective on the international level together in the fight against money laundering.

The finance ministers likewise heard the European Court of Auditors' presentation of its annual report on the implementation of the 2018 EU budget, as well as a report by the Wise Persons' Group (WPG) on the European financial architecture for development on how to increase the efficiency of European development cooperation and aid.

The Eurogroup reached an agreement Wednesday regarding the principles of the management and financing of the budgetary instrument for convergence and competitiveness.

The finance ministers also received an overview of a post-program review in Portugal, according to which the latter's economy is recovering, and the risk that Portugal might struggle to fulfill its debt obligations is low.

Chairpersons of the Single Resolution Board and the Single Supervisory Mechanism likewise provided a periodic overview of the banking union, and participating ministers also endorsed the candidacy of a member of the executive board of the European Central Bank (ECB).

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of financemoney launderingmartin helmeecofin


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

LATEST NEWS
18:13

Wages in Europe must level out, says head of European trade union body

17:53

RB Rail to verify European conformity of Rail Baltica infrastructure

17:19

Kaljulaid: We support Ireland every step of the way

16:58

M.V.Wool listeria scandal having no impact on supermarket sales

16:38

Gallery: Ratas meets with German Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer Updated

16:20

Helme: Money laundering prevention requires fast, flexible action

15:54

New Estonian ambassador to Sweden presented credentials to king

15:38

Maxima: Individual tax burden in Estonia half that in Latvia

15:05

Jevgeni Ossinovski: Education is the best public investment

14:39

Paper: Operators not interested in Saaremaa-Latvia ferry service

14:14

Culture is happening: Oct. 11-17

13:43

Pakistan national victim of racial abuse at PPA office

13:24

September registered unemployment at 4.8 percent

12:51

Paper: Administrative reform lowers number of presidential electors

12:27

Children without residency permits have right to school places

11:52

Fuel meant for farmers being sold in Tallinn, Tartu

11:16

Increase in deportation of foreign sex workers from Estonia

10:42

President Kaljulaid on working visit to Athens

10:13

Reinsalu: We won't abandon our principles over Erdoğan threats

09:16

Judge caught drunk driving resigns

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: