news

Estonia to establish anti-money laundering centre for strategic analysis ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (Isamaa).
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (Isamaa). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

The Anti-Money Laundering Government Committee decided on Monday to establish a centre for strategic analysis that would operate under the Financial Intelligence Unit.

Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (Isamaa) said that the governmental committee discussed the proposals set forth by work groups on the basis of a report presented by the committee at the end of last year, spokespeople for the Ministry of Finance said. 

"One of the most important decisions was the one to establish a centre for strategic monitoring and analysis," Mr Tõniste said. "As past lessons have also shown, the capacity for analysis is a key issue in the successful prevention of money laundering, alongside international cooperation and rapid information exchanges. The centre will be granted access to the databases and registers of various institutions, and the developing of smart IT solutions in particular will be a very important component in this."

A second vital portion of proposals addressed the hedging of risks related to virtual currency service providers, in order to be able to cope with new international risks and avoid undermining Estonia's positive digital image internationally. In the issuance of activity permits, an increase in the size of the state fee, an annual license fee, a requirement for company headquarters and physical domicile in Estonia, evaluation of the background of the owners and introducing an informing obligation are all measures being weighed.

The minister added that the establishment of a common body for supervision over the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing on the EU level was also discussed.

"There was support for the establishment of such a cooperative institution on the condition that the institution will not be limited to the role of supervisor or supervisors, so to speak, but would also have the power to make decisions," he said.

Money laundering prevention measures

Late last year, the Anti-Money Laundering Government Committee presented an in-depth analysis and proposals for increasing the effectiveness of money laundering prevention. The proposals concerned both the institutional and the legislative framework.

The committee set up two expert work groups, one of which focussed on the institutional network, including the analysis and monitoring system, cooperation and resources, and the other of which addressed the legislative framework in connection with supervision and punishments. The committee can move forward right away with some of the proposals; others will require additional analysis, and work on these will continue.

Issues on which the committee will move forward include the concept of administrative fines, and the specification of the regulation of whistleblowers in the financial sector. Current sanctions for breaches represent a major bottleneck, as they are not proportional to the violations and need to be made harsher. Goals include harsher punishments, simpler proceedings and better protections for whistleblowers in the finance sector.

The amount of financing needed from the state budget will be presented once it has been specified. An additional €500,000 in additional resources will also be allocated to the Prosecutor's Office and the Financial Intelligence Unit as well.

Plans are also to move forward with legislative changes aimed at increasing the effectiveness of combating money laundering which have already been drafted by the governmental committee and approved by the government, but were dropped from the agenda of the outgoing Riigikogu due to procedural rules. The amendments will toughen the rules for the issuance of virtual currency permits, introduce the requirement of reverse burden of proof as well as toughen punishments in the finance sector.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of financemoney launderingfinancial intelligence unit


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
18.03

SK ID Solutions to update time-stamping service certificate on 1 April

18.03

Man to threaten Estonia's chief rabbi taken into custody for 48 hours

18.03

Isamaa sees decline in membership following Riigikogu election

18.03

Martin Helme: EKRE's rhetoric to change in government

18.03

Centre Party headquarters windows tagged with swastikas

18.03

Going on ice banned throughout Estonia as weather warms

17.03

Police looking into verbal attack on head of Estonian Jewish Congregation

16.03

Gallery | EDF infantry platoon on night patrol in Mali

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
13:49

Elering to conclude €140m synchronisation funding accord with Commission

12:41

Luminor: 2019 economic growth to fall below 3%

11:24

Rail Baltica initially expecting fewer than 100 passengers per train

10:22

Estonia to establish anti-money laundering centre for strategic analysis

09:12

Economic policy mapped out as coalition talks continue

Business
14.03

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

13.03

Estonia gives up opposition to adding UAE to EU tax havens list

13.03

Ex-head of Danske Estonia: Anti-money laundering measures were sufficient

12.03

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

12.03

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:04

Supreme Court on Kovalenko: False info must be retracted by publisher

14:59

Danske investors seeking €420 million from Danske in court

13:49

Elering to conclude €140m synchronisation funding accord with Commission

12:41

Luminor: 2019 economic growth to fall below 3%

11:24

Rail Baltica initially expecting fewer than 100 passengers per train

10:22

Estonia to establish anti-money laundering centre for strategic analysis

09:12

Economic policy mapped out as coalition talks continue

08:53

Toomas Hendrik Ilves on the Estonia we want and ask others to defend

18.03

Anett Kontaveit reaches new career high in WTA rankings

18.03

Gallery: First sneak peek of Tallinn's first Ferris wheel

18.03

Riigikogu election results to be declared 28 March at earliest

18.03

Eurospike bid for long-range antitank missiles deemed suitable

18.03

Kallas: If this coalition doesn't happen, EKRE voters will be even angrier

18.03

SK ID Solutions to update time-stamping service certificate on 1 April

18.03

'Truth and Justice' sets record as most-watched film in Estonia

18.03

Man to threaten Estonia's chief rabbi taken into custody for 48 hours

18.03

Isamaa sees decline in membership following Riigikogu election

18.03

Baltika Group to merge brands, end production in Estonia

18.03

Martin Helme: EKRE's rhetoric to change in government

18.03

Centre Party headquarters windows tagged with swastikas

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: