Rehe likely dead since Monday

The body of Danske Estonia ex-CEO Aivar Rehe, which was found in his own backyard, had likely been there since Monday, when his family first notified the police that he had gone for a walk in the morning and not returned.

"The police did not check the backyard," Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Marie Aava told daily Postimees (link in Estonian) regarding why police officers didn't deem it necessary to thoroughly search the yard. "We relied on his loved ones' statements."

Rehe's body was found by his family, who notified the police at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Thus it seems likely that Rehe, who died by suicide, did not leave his own home, the paper added.

Aivar Rehe served as CEO of Danske Bank's Estonian branch from 2006-2015, including a period during which extensive money laundering occurred at the branch.

Last December, the Office of the Prosecutor General declared ten employees of the branch suspects in money laundering. State Prosecutor Marek Vahing confirmed to ETV's "Pealtnägija," however, that Rehe had not been declared a suspect.

-

Help is available if you are struggling or experiencing suicidal thoughts.

In Estonia, you can call the Eluliin emotional support hotline in Estonian at +372 655 8088, or in Russian at +372 655 5688; the Tartu psychiatric hospital on-call doctor (24 hours) at +372 731 8764; the Tallinn psychiatric hospital on-call doctor (24 hours) at +372 617 2650. You can also chat online in Estonian at lahendus.net.

In the U.S., you can call 1-800-273-TALK or text HOME to 741741. In Canada, you can call 1-833-456-4566 or text HOME to 686868. You can also chat online in English at imalive.org.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call emergency services at 112 (Estonia, EU), 911 (U.S., Canada) or 999 (U.K.).