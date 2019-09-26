ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Rehe likely dead since Monday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Police and volunteers involved in searching for Aivar Rehe this week.
Police and volunteers involved in searching for Aivar Rehe this week. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The body of Danske Estonia ex-CEO Aivar Rehe, which was found in his own backyard, had likely been there since Monday, when his family first notified the police that he had gone for a walk in the morning and not returned.

"The police did not check the backyard," Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Marie Aava told daily Postimees (link in Estonian) regarding why police officers didn't deem it necessary to thoroughly search the yard. "We relied on his loved ones' statements."

Rehe's body was found by his family, who notified the police at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Thus it seems likely that Rehe, who died by suicide, did not leave his own home, the paper added.

Aivar Rehe served as CEO of Danske Bank's Estonian branch from 2006-2015, including a period during which extensive money laundering occurred at the branch.

Last December, the Office of the Prosecutor General declared ten employees of the branch suspects in money laundering. State Prosecutor Marek Vahing confirmed to ETV's "Pealtnägija," however, that Rehe had not been declared a suspect.

-

Help is available if you are struggling or experiencing suicidal thoughts.

In Estonia, you can call the Eluliin emotional support hotline in Estonian at +372 655 8088, or in Russian at +372 655 5688; the Tartu psychiatric hospital on-call doctor (24 hours) at +372 731 8764; the Tallinn psychiatric hospital on-call doctor (24 hours) at +372 617 2650. You can also chat online in Estonian at lahendus.net.

In the U.S., you can call 1-800-273-TALK or text HOME to 741741. In Canada, you can call 1-833-456-4566 or text HOME to 686868. You can also chat online in English at imalive.org.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call emergency services at 112 (Estonia, EU), 911 (U.S., Canada) or 999 (U.K.).

Editor: Aili Vahtla

danske bankaivar rehe


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
25.09

More than half of budget investments to come from external instruments

25.09

Economy may cool, extent up to us, says prime minister

25.09

Internal security reserve not included in the budget

25.09

Pealtnägija: Deadly listeria traced to M.V.Wool fish factory

25.09

Tallinn mayor wants to stop alcohol being sold before 10 a.m.

Opinion
Business
24.09

Sillamäe hoping to boost local tourism with new beachfront promenade

24.09

Aidu windfarm developers demand €123.7 million compensation for halted work

24.09

Baltic bank Luminor opens first pop-up office in Tallinn

24.09

Mart Laar Bank of Estonia supervisory board list voted down at Riigikogu

23.09

Police launch search for missing former Danske director

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Tallinn European School children, together with music teacher Ivi Rausi, due to sing "Pippi Longstocking" in 13 different languages, part of a competition to mark European Day of Languages.

Watch Again
Latest news
14:05

Swedbank's top brass to meet with Estonian PM next week

13:48

State finds €2 million in budget for proposed western rail link

13:18

Ratas at conference: Faster economic growth driven by more efficient action

12:54

Thesis found traces of 17 pesticides in Estonian honey products

11:54

Estonian Railways to ditch restriction hampering daytime rail traffic

11:22

Estonia joins 56 countries in UN high-level womens' health meeting

10:58

Police to offer first-time speeders timeout instead of fines

10:14

Rehe likely dead since Monday

10:08

Government plans to buy new ferry for Saaremaa line

09:37

President Kaljulaid's UN speech: Cybersecurity and climate change key areas

08:53

New Estonian ambassador to India presents credentials

25.09

Tallinn City Government unveils four-year budget strategy

25.09

State budget boosts health fund, R&D and defense

25.09

Gallery: Joint NATO-Estonian combat diving exercises ongoing in Tallinn Bay

25.09

Danske Estonia ex-CEO Aivar Rehe's body found, police confirm Updated

25.09

What the papers say: Teach your neighbour Estonian, Lidl prices, pensions

25.09

More than half of budget investments to come from external instruments

25.09

Economy may cool, extent up to us, says prime minister

25.09

Estonian finmin: Sõnajalgs' compensation claim not entirely far-fetched

25.09

Internal security reserve not included in the budget

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: