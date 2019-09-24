Police: Threat to Aivar Rehe's life and well-being from himself

North Police Prefecture's operations chief Valdo Põder told ERR in an interview early Tuesday afternoon that while the police are not ruling anything out in terms of the disappearance of former Danske CEO Aivar Rehe, authorities are concentrating on searching the area around his Pirita home and believe Rehe poses the biggest threat to his life and health himself.

What are the recent developments in the search for Aivar Rehe?

We have not found him at this time.

What stage is the search in and who are involved?

We are using the same resources we had yesterday. There are police officers, assistant officers and some volunteers combing the woods. We expect more people to arrive as the day progresses. We are also checking hints.

The search is concentrating on the area around his house.

Can you shed more light on why the police believe his life might be in danger?

I believe we have released as much information as necessary; I'm sure people are capable of drawing their own conclusions. However, the danger is himself.

The police have said that third persons do not pose a threat to Rehe. At the same time, people can put two and two together. Can you confirm his disappearance is not tied to the Danske Bank money laundering scandal and investigation?

It is understandable that the disappearance of such a person, considering Rehe's recent past, raises a lot of questions and speculation. The police have not ruled out any version.

But the fact we are concentrating our efforts near his residence means it is our primary version of events. We have not ruled out it being something else, while we are concentrating on the physical search right now.

Did he leave behind a note or message of some sort?

We will not be divulging such details, primarily to protect Aivar Rehe and his family.

However, as I've said, the circumstances point to what you are suggesting, which is why we are searching the area surrounding his home.

Where could the search progress next? For example, will you change tactics if you're unable to find him today?

Yes, we are taking it step-by-step. We will spend today actively looking for him, and we'll see where that will get us. New decisions will be based on new information in the evening.

The fact is we will not remain in these woods forever. Decisions of how to proceed will have to be made at some point.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

We are hoping people who have any information concerning Aivar Rehe's movements since his disappearance contact the police. We will check every hint and are grateful for every piece of information.

