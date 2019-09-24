ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Police: Threat to Aivar Rehe's life and well-being from himself ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Police vehicle
Police vehicle Source: Ken Mürk
News

North Police Prefecture's operations chief Valdo Põder told ERR in an interview early Tuesday afternoon that while the police are not ruling anything out in terms of the disappearance of former Danske CEO Aivar Rehe, authorities are concentrating on searching the area around his Pirita home and believe Rehe poses the biggest threat to his life and health himself.

What are the recent developments in the search for Aivar Rehe?

We have not found him at this time.

What stage is the search in and who are involved?

We are using the same resources we had yesterday. There are police officers, assistant officers and some volunteers combing the woods. We expect more people to arrive as the day progresses. We are also checking hints.

The search is concentrating on the area around his house.

Can you shed more light on why the police believe his life might be in danger?

I believe we have released as much information as necessary; I'm sure people are capable of drawing their own conclusions. However, the danger is himself.

The police have said that third persons do not pose a threat to Rehe. At the same time, people can put two and two together. Can you confirm his disappearance is not tied to the Danske Bank money laundering scandal and investigation?

It is understandable that the disappearance of such a person, considering Rehe's recent past, raises a lot of questions and speculation. The police have not ruled out any version.

But the fact we are concentrating our efforts near his residence means it is our primary version of events. We have not ruled out it being something else, while we are concentrating on the physical search right now.

Did he leave behind a note or message of some sort?

We will not be divulging such details, primarily to protect Aivar Rehe and his family.

However, as I've said, the circumstances point to what you are suggesting, which is why we are searching the area surrounding his home.

Where could the search progress next? For example, will you change tactics if you're unable to find him today?

Yes, we are taking it step-by-step. We will spend today actively looking for him, and we'll see where that will get us. New decisions will be based on new information in the evening.

The fact is we will not remain in these woods forever. Decisions of how to proceed will have to be made at some point.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

We are hoping people who have any information concerning Aivar Rehe's movements since his disappearance contact the police. We will check every hint and are grateful for every piece of information.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

aivar rehepolice in estoniadanske money laundering case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
09:19

Police fear for well-being of missing former Danske chief

08:54

Interview: Jaak Juske on politics and the history of Pelgulinn

23.09

NATO jets scrambled six times last week by Russian aircraft violations

23.09

Police launch search for missing former Danske director

23.09

Tallinn University downgrades police chief master's thesis

Opinion
Business
22.09

Riigikogu committee chair: Stricter alcohol policy may reach beyond Tallinn

20.09

Trade unions seeking to launch new minimum wage talks with employers

20.09

New CEO to take over at Swedbank Oct. 1

20.09

Second quarter house price index up 5.8 percent on year

20.09

Saaremaa islanders extremely disappointed by change to air link procurement

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Tallinn European School children, together with music teacher Ivi Rausi, due to sing "Pippi Longstocking" in 13 different languages, part of a competition to mark European Day of Languages.


Watch Again
Latest news
16:10

Sillamäe hoping to boost local tourism with new beachfront promenade

15:47

Aidu windfarm developers demand €123.7 million compensation for halted work

15:22

Top court to rule whether courts have right to intervene in medical care

14:59

Karilaid, Sukles seeking more funding for Turba-Haapsalu-Rohuküla railway

14:34

Baltic bank Luminor opens first pop-up office in Tallinn

14:07

Pensions to rise by €7, Ministry of Social Affairs confirms

13:43

Mart Laar Bank of Estonia supervisory board list voted down at Riigikogu

13:27

Russian ambassador summoned after aircraft breaches Estonian airspace

13:09

Daily EPL says bulk of family values organization's fund sources not known Updated

12:57

Photos: Second-tier Tallinn court handling Estonia sinking victims case

12:35

Tartu reusable cup scheme proving popular with customers

12:32

Police: Threat to Aivar Rehe's life and well-being from himself

11:56

Remote interpreting service used over 800 times in four months

11:28

Estonian youth represented at UN Youth Climate Summit

10:34

Margus Hunt's Indianapolis Colts get off to relatively winning start

10:17

Archaeologists find rare gold bracelet in Saaremaa

09:19

Police fear for well-being of missing former Danske chief

08:54

Interview: Jaak Juske on politics and the history of Pelgulinn

23.09

NATO jets scrambled six times last week by Russian aircraft violations

23.09

Police launch search for missing former Danske director

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: