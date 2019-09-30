ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Police: All evidence directly indicating Rehe's death was suicide ({{commentsTotal}})

Police and volunteers searching for Aivar Rehe last week.
Police and volunteers searching for Aivar Rehe last week. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board and the Office of the Prosecutor General affirmed that all evidence and information at their disposal indicate directly that ex-banker Aivar Rehe died by suicide.

"This has by now been confirmed by a forensic pathologist as well. Procedures carried out within the framework of the Danske Bank criminal proceedings over the last few days have also not provided any indication to cast doubt on the cause of Aivar Rehe's death and confirm that it was suicide," spokespeople for the Office of the Prosecutor General said.

The body of Aivar Rehe was found in a sheltered location in the back yard of his home in the Pirita district of Tallinn on the morning of September 25, after police and volunteers had been combing the area's parks and forests and the valley of nearby Pirita River since Rehe was declared missing on September 23.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

aivar rehepolice and border guard boardoffice of the prosecutor general


