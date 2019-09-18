ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Suspect in Narva shooting taken into custody

Shooting in Narva on Monday. Sept. 16, 2019.
Shooting in Narva on Monday. Sept. 16, 2019. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
A suspect arrested following a shooting in Narva on Monday morning has been taken into custody for a period of up to two months.

Viru District Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday sought for the shooting suspect, a 49-year-old man, to be taken into custody. Viru County Court granted the request, taking the suspect into custody for a period of up to two months, the Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

According to Viru District Prosecutor Jaanika Kõrgmaa, the shooting suspect had a prior record.

"Firing multiple shots from a firearm at the victim in the street also jeopardized the health, lives and property of other people on the street at the time," Kõrgmaa said. "That is why taking the suspect into custody is absolutely necessary, as no lighter preventive method than taking him into custody would allow us to preclude or minimize the threat of new crimes against persons. There is also reason to believe that, if allowed to go free, the suspect, in fear of possible repercussions, may evade [the authorities], leave the Republic of Estonia and not return."

Targeted shooting

At 9:10 a.m. on Monday, police were notified of a shooting that had occurred by a a residential building located on Kangelaste prospekt in which a 30-year-old man sustained injuries to his hand. The shooter fled the scene, prompting police to launch an operation involving patrols, rapid response forces and a tracking dog.

The suspect, a 49-year-old man, was caught on Uusküla tänav in the city's Kreenholmi District later that day; he did not resist arrest.

According to allegations against him, the suspect had fired multiple shots at the victim.

Günter Koovit, senior prosecutor at the Viru District Prosecutor's Office, noted on Tuesday that the attack was directed specifically at the victim.

In order to determine the facts of the case, a criminal investigation was launched pursuant to the paragraph of the Penal Code addressing attempted killing.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Establishment of internal defense reserve to cost €20 million

