ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

One injured in shooting in Narva, police searching for shooter ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Scene of the shooting in Narva. Sept. 16, 2019.
Scene of the shooting in Narva. Sept. 16, 2019. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Sometime after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, police were notified of a shooting in Narva that occurred by a building near Tallinna maantee. One man was injured in the incident, and police have launched an operation to capture the shooter.

The shooter escaped from the scene, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said in a statement released before 10 a.m.

The injured individual was treated for a hand injury.

Police have launched an operation to capture the shooter and determine what happened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to immediately call 112.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

narvashootingspolice and border guard board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
15.09

Prosecutor general reappointment at centre of latest government rift

15.09

Estonia labor cost increase in Q2 2019 higher than EU average

14.09

Gallery: Literary street festival held in Kadriorg

14.09

Aidu developers: Authorities not playing ball on Supreme Court judgement

14.09

Nationalist demonstration in Tallinn demands 'Est-exit'

Opinion
Business
12.09

SDE asks foreign trade minster Kert Kingo for account of her work to date

12.09

Construction boss deines Savisaar bribery allegations in court

11.09

Regional Jet business model seems to pay off as company posts first profits

11.09

Gender pay gap 8.5 percent in public administration jobs

11.09

Estonia's proposed 2020 migration quota to be one fewer than 2019

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:35

Riigikogu committee backs citizenship application for those born in Estonia

17:13

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average

16:57

Savisaar corruption trial to continue next month

16:19

Trial of Estonian murder suspect begins in London

15:46

SAPTK takes Office of the Prosecutor General's Tarand decision to court

15:23

Tartu Smart Bikes travel 1.5 million kilometers in first three months

14:53

What the papers say: IT education in schools and a 'Bronze Solider' app

14:26

Central bank: Few Estonian families have investment experience

13:57

Road Administration announces new procurement for Saaremaa air link

13:54

Suspect arrested in Narva shooting

13:04

Two injured as train crashes into car in Järva County

12:28

Kersti Sarapuu elected leader of Centre Party Riigikogu group

11:57

Ministry predicting crisis if more family doctors cannot be found

11:35

Reinsalu: Concessions to Russia sign of West's powerlessness

10:21

One injured in shooting in Narva, police searching for shooter

09:58

Anett Kontaveit rises in world rankings, Kaia Kanepi drops five

09:22

Maxima challenges establishment of competing Lidl in Tartu

09:09

Tänak extends points total, Ogier halves lead, after Rally Turkey

15.09

Opinion: A tale of two protests, and why both are doomed

15.09

Prosecutor general reappointment at centre of latest government rift

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: