One injured in shooting in Narva, police searching for shooter

Sometime after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, police were notified of a shooting in Narva that occurred by a building near Tallinna maantee. One man was injured in the incident, and police have launched an operation to capture the shooter.

The shooter escaped from the scene, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said in a statement released before 10 a.m.

The injured individual was treated for a hand injury.

Police have launched an operation to capture the shooter and determine what happened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to immediately call 112.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!