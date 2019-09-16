ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Suspect arrested in Narva shooting ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, ERR
Shooting in Narva on Monday. Sept. 16, 2019.
Open gallery
8 photos
Photo: Shooting in Narva on Monday. Sept. 16, 2019. Author: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Shortly after noon on Monday, police in Narva arrested a 49-year-old man suspected in a shooting that occurred earlier that morning. The suspect was caught on Uusküla tänav in the city's Kreenholmi District; he did not resist arrest.

At 9:10 a.m., police were notified of a shooting that occurred on Tallinna maantee in Narva. A police operation as launched involving patrols, rapid response forces and a tracking dog.

Narva Police Station direct Sergei Andrejev said that according to current information, the shooter and the victim knew one another, and that the motive behind the shooting was personal.

According to Günter Koovit, senior prosecutor at the Viru District Prosecutor's Office, the attack was directed specifically at the victim.

"In order to determine the facts of the case, a criminal investigation was launched pursuant to the paragraph of the Penal Code addressing attempted killing." Koovit said. "We cannot reveal all the details of the incident in light of the investigation, but in light of these details, the Prosecutor's Office is seeking the taking of the suspect into custody by the court."

The shooting occurred at around 9:10 a.m. by a residential building located on Kangelaste prospekt. A 30-year-old man sustained injuries to his hand, and received first aid and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooter fled the scene.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

narvashootingspolice and border guard board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
15.09

Prosecutor general reappointment at centre of latest government rift

15.09

Estonia labor cost increase in Q2 2019 higher than EU average

14.09

Gallery: Literary street festival held in Kadriorg

14.09

Aidu developers: Authorities not playing ball on Supreme Court judgement

14.09

Nationalist demonstration in Tallinn demands 'Est-exit'

Opinion
Business
12.09

SDE asks foreign trade minster Kert Kingo for account of her work to date

12.09

Construction boss deines Savisaar bribery allegations in court

11.09

Regional Jet business model seems to pay off as company posts first profits

11.09

Gender pay gap 8.5 percent in public administration jobs

11.09

Estonia's proposed 2020 migration quota to be one fewer than 2019

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:35

Riigikogu committee backs citizenship application for those born in Estonia

17:13

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average

16:57

Savisaar corruption trial to continue next month

16:19

Trial of Estonian murder suspect begins in London

15:46

SAPTK takes Office of the Prosecutor General's Tarand decision to court

15:23

Tartu Smart Bikes travel 1.5 million kilometers in first three months

14:53

What the papers say: IT education in schools and a 'Bronze Solider' app

14:26

Central bank: Few Estonian families have investment experience

13:57

Road Administration announces new procurement for Saaremaa air link

13:54

Suspect arrested in Narva shooting

13:04

Two injured as train crashes into car in Järva County

12:28

Kersti Sarapuu elected leader of Centre Party Riigikogu group

11:57

Ministry predicting crisis if more family doctors cannot be found

11:35

Reinsalu: Concessions to Russia sign of West's powerlessness

10:21

One injured in shooting in Narva, police searching for shooter

09:58

Anett Kontaveit rises in world rankings, Kaia Kanepi drops five

09:22

Maxima challenges establishment of competing Lidl in Tartu

09:09

Tänak extends points total, Ogier halves lead, after Rally Turkey

15.09

Opinion: A tale of two protests, and why both are doomed

15.09

Prosecutor general reappointment at centre of latest government rift

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: