Suspect arrested in Narva shooting

Shortly after noon on Monday, police in Narva arrested a 49-year-old man suspected in a shooting that occurred earlier that morning. The suspect was caught on Uusküla tänav in the city's Kreenholmi District; he did not resist arrest.

At 9:10 a.m., police were notified of a shooting that occurred on Tallinna maantee in Narva. A police operation as launched involving patrols, rapid response forces and a tracking dog.

Narva Police Station direct Sergei Andrejev said that according to current information, the shooter and the victim knew one another, and that the motive behind the shooting was personal.

According to Günter Koovit, senior prosecutor at the Viru District Prosecutor's Office, the attack was directed specifically at the victim.

"In order to determine the facts of the case, a criminal investigation was launched pursuant to the paragraph of the Penal Code addressing attempted killing." Koovit said. "We cannot reveal all the details of the incident in light of the investigation, but in light of these details, the Prosecutor's Office is seeking the taking of the suspect into custody by the court."

The shooting occurred at around 9:10 a.m. by a residential building located on Kangelaste prospekt. A 30-year-old man sustained injuries to his hand, and received first aid and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooter fled the scene.

