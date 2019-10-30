Police special unit arrests men following attack on family medicine center

Two men attacked the Vee Family Medicine Center in Paide, wielding what appeared to be firearms on Wednesday morning. No one was hurt, and the attackers were arrested by the police's special unit.

The men entered the Vee Family Medicine Center at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

"One of the men had what looked like a gun in his hand. He moved close to an employee and started yelling something, demanding the other one take out the bomb. You can imagine what our employees felt," family physician Ingrid Alt told ERR.

She said the doctor tried to intervene and have the attackers go in her office but failed.

"The reason was that they had been denied psychiatric help at the hospital. The doctor promised to help, but they didn't listen," Alt said.

An employee of the medical center called the police from another office. The special forces came, forced the two attackers onto the ground and took them away.