ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Police special unit arrests men following attack on family medicine center ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Police vehicle
Police vehicle Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Two men attacked the Vee Family Medicine Center in Paide, wielding what appeared to be firearms on Wednesday morning. No one was hurt, and the attackers were arrested by the police's special unit.

The men entered the Vee Family Medicine Center at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

"One of the men had what looked like a gun in his hand. He moved close to an employee and started yelling something, demanding the other one take out the bomb. You can imagine what our employees felt," family physician Ingrid Alt told ERR.

She said the doctor tried to intervene and have the attackers go in her office but failed.

"The reason was that they had been denied psychiatric help at the hospital. The doctor promised to help, but they didn't listen," Alt said.

An employee of the medical center called the police from another office. The special forces came, forced the two attackers onto the ground and took them away.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

paidevee family medicine centerarmed assaultpolice special unit


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:42

Around 20 percent of Estonian residences experience storm damage per decade

12:13

Police special unit arrests men following attack on family medicine center

12:10

Doctors want pneumococcus vaccine added to immunization schedule

11:46

Construction fatalities for 2019 already exceed previous year's figure

11:13

Prime minister stresses importance of US market to Estonia

10:55

Still recovering from crisis, Narva energy techs hoping for cold winter

10:27

British Army Air Corps helicopters arriving in Estonia

09:48

Authority launches supervision proceeding over Võru power outage

09:22

Prosecutor's Office launched criminal investigation into Swedbank

08:51

5,000 still without electricity on Tuesday night

08:06

Challenger 2 tanks arrive at Tapa

29.10

Nearly 400 corruption crimes registered in 2018, many in state sector

29.10

What the Papers Say: Tallinn Transport trip to China and RT attacks

29.10

Helme: We've found a candidate for IT minister

29.10

Prosecutor general: I will not argue with politicians

29.10

Swedbank Estonia: Initiation of sanction process logical course of events

29.10

Poll: Support for EU membership at 74 percent

29.10

Seeder: Pension reform bill complete

29.10

Prime minister attends Enterprise Estonia New York office opening

29.10

USAID index highlights Estonian civil society organizations as role models

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: