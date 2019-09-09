ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Latvian police arrest man after suspected armed robbery in Võru county ({{commentsTotal}})

ERR, ERR News
Haanja shop.
Haanja shop. Source: Mirjam Mõttus / ERR
Latvian police arrested a man close to the Estonian border on Sunday after a suspected armed robbery was reported in Võru County.

Preliminary information released by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said that on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., a man speaking Estonian and wearing a gas mask entered a grocery store in Haanja and demanded cash from the cashier. He also threatened the cashier with a weapon-like object. ERR reported a witness said it was a gun (link in Estonian).

Ottomar Virk, head of the South Prefecture's Operational Information Service, said on Sunday that a suspect has been arrested and is now being questioned.

Virk said police launched an operation to find a red vehicle following the report and officers from the Latvian police force were also asked to assist their Estonian colleagues as it was thought likely the man might try and flee the country.

The Latvian police succeeded in locating the suspect near the border.

No one was injured in the robbery and it was reported that the man made off with a few hundred euros in cash.

The police thanked the community, shop staff and colleagues in the neighboring country for their smooth cooperation, which allowed the police to respond and catch the suspect.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

