Gallery: 17th Tallinn Fashion Week

News
ERR
Tallinn's 17th Fashion Week started on Wednesday with the Gold and Siver Needle prizes being awarded to the best Estonian designers.

Tanel Veenre was awarded the Golden Pin and Audience Favorite. Iris Janvier, Kirill Safonov and Tanel Veenre were also nominated for the Gold Needle Award this year.

The Golden Needle recognizes the consistent work of a prominent fashion designer for at least five years. The quality, functionality, timeliness and beauty of the collections are kept in mind, as well as sales success and exportability.

The Silver Needle was awarded to Eve Hanson. The award is used to reward daring, extraordinary entrepreneurship, brilliant ideas and energetic execution for the fashion designer, brand or collection.  

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinn fashion week


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

