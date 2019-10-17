Gallery: 17th Tallinn Fashion Week

Tallinn's 17th Fashion Week started on Wednesday with the Gold and Siver Needle prizes being awarded to the best Estonian designers.

Tanel Veenre was awarded the Golden Pin and Audience Favorite. Iris Janvier, Kirill Safonov and Tanel Veenre were also nominated for the Gold Needle Award this year.

The Golden Needle recognizes the consistent work of a prominent fashion designer for at least five years. The quality, functionality, timeliness and beauty of the collections are kept in mind, as well as sales success and exportability.

The Silver Needle was awarded to Eve Hanson. The award is used to reward daring, extraordinary entrepreneurship, brilliant ideas and energetic execution for the fashion designer, brand or collection.

