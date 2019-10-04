Culture is happening: Oct. 4-10 ({{commentsTotal}})
All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest villages in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on. From festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are some highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.
Tallinn
Oct.4: Tallinn Horse Show started on Thursday and runs until Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online.
Oct. 3 - 9: MoeKunstiKino is an international film festival showing fashion and design-related movies. Mostly documentaries, they offer an in-depth look into the background of the industry.
Oct 5: Mustamäe Fish Festival
Oct 5: Fish and Onions day at the Estonian Open Air Museum
Oct. 5 - 6: EPICIRQ is a showcase for presenting the Baltic professional contemporary circus with the aim of increasing interest, exposure and export of the field within the region and in international level. Takes place at Vaba Lava.
Oct. 5: International Zoological Day at Tallinn Zoo. Learn about the people who work at the zoo and what they know.
Oct. 5: Pirita fleamarket
Tartu / Tartu County
Oct. 3 - 9: Vote in the Tartu Participatory Budget, more information can be found here.
Oct: 4 - 6: International Bard Festival 'Music of Falling Leaves' at the Estonian National Museum
Oct. 5: Festival of Lights takes place in Nõo vald.
Oct. 5: 8th Tartu Marathon
Oct. 9 - 12: Tartu Children's and Youth Literature Festival
Oct. 10 - 13: International Early Music Festival "Orient et Occident". Takes place around the city and focuses on the Oriental culture and its relations with early European, primarily medieval culture.
Viljandi
Oct. 5: XVII Folk Music Harvest Party will be held at Pärismuusika Ait. Tickets available online.
Rakvere
Oct. 4 - 6: Festheart LGBT+ film festival
Kihnu
Oct. 4 - 6: Kihnu IX Violin Festival takes place for the 9th time.
--
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!
Editor: Helen Wright