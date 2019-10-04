Culture is happening: Oct. 4-10

All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest villages in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on. From festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are some highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Tallinn

Oct.4: Tallinn Horse Show started on Thursday and runs until Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online.

Oct. 3 - 9: MoeKunstiKino is an international film festival showing fashion and design-related movies. Mostly documentaries, they offer an in-depth look into the background of the industry.

Oct 5: Mustamäe Fish Festival

Oct 5: Fish and Onions day at the Estonian Open Air Museum

Oct. 5 - 6: EPICIRQ is a showcase for presenting the Baltic professional contemporary circus with the aim of increasing interest, exposure and export of the field within the region and in international level. Takes place at Vaba Lava.

Oct. 5: International Zoological Day at Tallinn Zoo. Learn about the people who work at the zoo and what they know.

Oct. 5: Pirita fleamarket

Tartu / Tartu County

Oct. 3 - 9: Vote in the Tartu Participatory Budget, more information can be found here.

Oct: 4 - 6: International Bard Festival 'Music of Falling Leaves' at the Estonian National Museum

Oct. 5: Festival of Lights takes place in Nõo vald.

Oct. 5: 8th Tartu Marathon

Oct. 9 - 12: Tartu Children's and Youth Literature Festival

Oct. 10 - 13: International Early Music Festival "Orient et Occident". Takes place around the city and focuses on the Oriental culture and its relations with early European, primarily medieval culture.

Viljandi

Oct. 5: XVII Folk Music Harvest Party will be held at Pärismuusika Ait. Tickets available online.

Rakvere

Oct. 4 - 6: Festheart LGBT+ film festival

Kihnu

Oct. 4 - 6: Kihnu IX Violin Festival takes place for the 9th time.

