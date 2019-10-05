ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
German-British minimalist composer Max Richter to appear on ETV2 talk show

ERR News, ERR
Max Richter appears on Plekktrumm on Monday, Oct. 7 at 9.30 p.m. on etv2.
Max Richter appears on Plekktrumm on Monday, Oct. 7 at 9.30 p.m. on etv2. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
German-born British composer Max Richter is to appear on ETV2 talk show Plekktrumm on Monday evening, ERR's Kultuur portal reports.

Richter, 53, is a classically-trained composer of mostly post-minimalist pieces, and is well-known for his film and TV work.

The latter includes scores for popular sci-fi series Black Mirror (one episode) as well as the 2018 film Hostiles, starring Christian Bale.

Excerpts from existing works have also been used on screen, including in Netflix period drama Peaky Blinders.

Noted original compositions include Memoryhouse (2002) and The Blue Notebooks (2004). The latter contained readings by British actor Tilda Swinton.

He also authored a recomposed version of Vivaldi's Four Seasons, in a minimalist style which dispensed with around 75 percent of the original.

Richter has also composed for ballet, opera and stage.

He is set to discuss his forthcoming film score, Ad Astra, with Plekktrumm host Joonas Hellerma, as well as interesting meetings with famous Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.

The broadcast is on Monday, Oct. 7 at 9.30 p.m. Estonian time, and can be viewed online here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

About us

