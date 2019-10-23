ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Live: Estonian National Ballet celebrates World Ballet Day

ERR, ERR News

Estonian National Ballet dancers. Source: Estonian National Ballet
Wednesday, Oct. 23 is World Ballet Day with a host of live links from major ballet companies worldwide, and the Estonian National Ballet, part of the Estonian National Opera (Rahvusooper) is contributing to the event with a live link to the Opera and Ballet House in Tallinn, giving an insight into the lives of some of its ballet dancers, including classes, interviews with ballet dancers, and an interview with ballet director Linnar Looris.

Two choreographers, Gianluca Schiavon and Marina Kesler, also appear in the live link, which can be clicked on below.

World Ballet Day Live also brings an opportunity to see behind the scenes at the the Australian Ballet, the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow, the Royal Ballet in London, the National Ballet of Canada and the San Francisco Ballet.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian national operaopera and ballet houseestonian national ballet


